KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Be loveable

This month, in honor of Thanksgiving, KLA articles are focusing on thankfulness. Last week’s column discussed an important skill, keeping site of the positive, that happy couples use to be thankful for each other.
This skill is practiced when individuals look for currently-occurring positive events in their relationship. It also involves noticing the good qualities in one‘s partner. This positive view helps us appreciate our partner and relationship, which helps keep love alive.
Of course, for this to work, you have to actually be doing positive things that your partner can notice. In a distressed relationship partners often decrease the number of positive actions they perform. If you stop doing positive things, why would your partner love you?
This often happens after an extended period when a partner feels like they’re the only one trying. Being tired of putting forth so much effort and getting no reciprocation, the exhausted partner finally gives up. They’re sick of going out of their way to be nice, or going the extra mile to clean the house, or to help with the kids all on their own.
Unfortunately, it’s not that their efforts were insignificant, but that their partner failed to notice such contributions. Often misinterpreting this as their partner just not caring, the other stops the niceness.
It’s not difficult to figure out that if there’s a decrease in the number of positive things happening in a relationship, there’s sure to be trouble ahead. This is especially true when both partners stop such positive behavior. Obviously, happiness won’t exist much longer in a relationship where kind acts aren’t performed.
When working with distressed couples I’ll often ask, “If you were to meet your partner today for the first time, are they someone you’d fall in love with?” Unanimously, the answer is no.
This teaches me that in order to keep love alive, each of us must be lovable. Can I honestly say in this last week that I gave my partner reasons to fall in love with me? Did I extend a helping hand, send flowers, call to say hi, or ask about her day and really listen?
In the dating days I did many things to convince her to love and marry me. Like most, I went out of my way to assure she knew how much I cared. It worked so well she did fall in love with me. But that was years ago. If I want her to love me now, I must continually be giving her reasons why she should.
This is not to say we all must be 100 percent perfect all the time. Most of us will have a grumpy day here or there, or a time when we need a bit more support. Partners must be tolerant during such occasions. However, there’s a big difference between having a grumpy day and having a grumpy personality.
One of the greatest deceptions of our time is that love is an event and not a process. That somehow the words “I do” magically turn on eternal and everlasting love, much like flipping open a faucet provides seemingly endless water. After that, the lie states that we must do nothing to keep our love alive, simply show up and there it will be.
Perhaps it is best summed up in the words of author Mignon McLaughlin: “A happy marriage requires falling in love again and again, always with the same person.”
So this week, give your partner something to love you for. It goes a long way in helping them be thankful for you. And if you really want to put some icing on that cake, be sure to apply the skills from last week and notice all the reasons why you’re thankful for them..
Gratitude and thankfulness. It’s not just about a turkey, it’s about helping keep love alive all year long.
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff and can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
