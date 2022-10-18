Keepin’ Love Alive: Beware of horses

Each day hundreds of people go to the hospital due to horseback riding injuries, and about every three days a rider is killed. While horses are big and beautiful, they clearly can be dangerous, too.

While this statistic may scare some away from riding, it really is a rather low injury rate considering nearly seven million people ride horses each year. It’s obvious, then, that most riders learn how to manage the risks of riding in order to keep themselves safe.

Knowing the dangers of riding can help a horseman stay safe. And taking extra precautions to prevent those dangers from manifesting themselves can literally save lives.

Similarly, each year thousands of marriages are destroyed by what has become termed “The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.” Knowing what these horsemen are, and protecting your relationship from them, can literally save your marriage.

It is important to note that the occasional presence of these horsemen is common in even the best of relationships, as none of us are perfect. Their chronic presentation, however, causes major damage and literally can destroy a relationship.

The first horsemen is criticism. The heart of criticism is attacking your partner’s personality.

While it’s human for all of us to error, criticism implies that the error is due to a personality defect. Rather than just a mistake or lapse in good judgment, criticism implies there’s something deeper wrong with your partner.

Let’s say, for example, I leave the milk out on the counter. If my wife simply states “You left the milk out” that’s an observation of my error, and could be attributed to me being busy, or preoccupied, or in a hurry.

If she responds, however, by saying “You left the milk out. What’s wrong with you?!” she is now implying something deeper has caused the error. It wasn’t just a mistake, it was because there’s something wrong with me.

Maybe I’m selfish, or inconsiderate, or being vindictive from something that happened earlier. Whatever it was, it wasn‘t just a mistake, it was because something‘s wrong with my personality.

By taking a complaint about a behavior and adding an attack on your partner’s character, you change a perfectly safe observation into a dangerous attack. As I often remind people, “Attack the problem, not the person.”

Contempt is the second of the four horsemen. The basis of contempt is an overall attitude that you are superior to your partner.

Contempt is often shown through mean humor, rude sarcasm, eye rolling, sighing, and mockery. A rude and sarcastic comment such as “Oh, so I guess you’re just Mrs. Perfect then, aren’t you?” is a fine example of the attitude of contempt.

While criticism may evidence itself during times of conflict, contempt is an overall attitude of superiority that comes out in more areas of the relationship. Practice criticism long enough and it easily leads to an attitude of contempt.

The third of the final four on the road to divorce is defensiveness. Not accepting responsibility for our mistakes is showing defensiveness.

While we shouldn’t take full responsibility for everything that goes wrong in our relationship, we should own our part. We should admit that we are not perfect, and be willing to work on our faults.

In the above example of the milk, I would need to admit that I made that mistake. To blame others for my error, or make excuses on why I am not guilty of the crime would all be examples of defensiveness.

While it’s normal to be defensive in the start of a fight, sooner than later happy individuals admit their part of the error, apologize, and promise to do better next time.

However, chronic defensiveness, with no admittance of error and no apology, is dangerous. It makes resolving differences impossible when one person continually denies any error or fault.

The last of the four horsemen is stonewalling. Stonewalling is tuning out our partner.

Over time the other three behaviors of the final four wear a person down. In stonewalling a partner has lost all hope that discussion will help, so they “check out” of the discussion all together.

While it’s wise to take a break during a heated discussion, or normal to try to avoid a touchy subject that always leads to conflict, stonewalling is different. Stonewalling is about ignoring our partner, not making eye contact, or turning away from them during conflict. It’s a sign of losing all hope that resolution is possible.

Stonewalling, much like contempt, is about an attitude. An attitude that believes there’s no point in trying. An attitude that doesn’t even care about the other person’s point of view or opinion. An attitude that says why bother.

While we all may occasionally evidence the four horsemen, their chronic presence is deadly to keepin’ love alive. So much like the millions of horse riders who stay safe every year in a potentially deadly sport, wise couples know of the four horsemen and protect their relationship from being overwhelmed by them to help keep love alive.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.

For more information on couple relationships, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.