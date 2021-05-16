KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Carrot or a stick?

Carrots have many health benefits, especially compared to sticks. While sticks are necessary for some things, if you’re seeking health and nutrition, go for the carrot.

For most it wouldn’t hurt to eat more carrots. They’re known to help with weight loss, lower cholesterol and provide a good amount of fiber. Since worldwide obesity has tripled since 1975, it seems like more carrots may be just what the doctor ordered.

Couples interested in having a happy couple relationship would do well to have a healthy dose of carrots, too. Especially compared to sticks. And, for most of us, it wouldn’t hurt to have more carrots in our relationship.

While a carrot can help your body lower its cholesterol, a carrot in your relationship can help lower your conflict. And in both cases, those carrots are good for the heart, too.

Couples use carrots well in their relationship when they attempt to influence their partner in a positive way. When influencing in a negative way, it’s more like using a stick. And if you have to choose one for the health and nutrition of your relationship, choose the carrot!

I saw a wife do an excellent job in my office today of using a carrot even when she could have used a stick instead. I’m confident that this choice made all the difference.