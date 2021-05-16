KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Carrot or a stick?

Carrots have many health benefits, especially compared to sticks. While sticks are necessary for some things, if you’re seeking health and nutrition, go for the carrot.
For most it wouldn’t hurt to eat more carrots. They’re known to help with weight loss, lower cholesterol and provide a good amount of fiber. Since worldwide obesity has tripled since 1975, it seems like more carrots may be just what the doctor ordered.
Couples interested in having a happy couple relationship would do well to have a healthy dose of carrots, too. Especially compared to sticks. And, for most of us, it wouldn’t hurt to have more carrots in our relationship.
While a carrot can help your body lower its cholesterol, a carrot in your relationship can help lower your conflict. And in both cases, those carrots are good for the heart, too.
Couples use carrots well in their relationship when they attempt to influence their partner in a positive way. When influencing in a negative way, it’s more like using a stick. And if you have to choose one for the health and nutrition of your relationship, choose the carrot!
I saw a wife do an excellent job in my office today of using a carrot even when she could have used a stick instead. I’m confident that this choice made all the difference.
She and her husband have not been spending as much time together as usual, and she was not happy about it. She wanted them to spend more time together and needed him to agree to that.
Without my prompt or help she said “ I feel like we haven’t spent as much time together lately and I’ve really been missing you. I like our time together.” And without missing a beat, a carrot had been served.
Carrots are softer than sticks and easier to digest. Her soft comment was much nicer and easier than a stick comment of “You haven’t spent any time with me since we were here last time. It’s like you’re too busy, or you don’t care, or something.”
Sticks are attacking. Sticks hurt people. Sticks often leave damage, while carrots do the exact opposite and help to build, repair and strengthen.
Carrots are a great medicine for the body and for the relationship, and sticks do a great job of destroying both.
Just like one can buy baby carrots at the grocery store, one can also use baby carrots in their relationship, too when they make small, but important requests.
Let’s say a wife would like help clearing the table after dinner. She would be wise to use a baby carrot by saying “Could you please help me get the dishes cleared off?” rather than a stick of “You never remember to take your dishes to the sink and it’s getting old. I’m not your maid.”
I also like a little ranch dressing with my baby carrotsחhelps them taste even better. The wife above could add a little “ranch dressing” by saying “Maybe if we can get this cleared off quickly we can watch that TV show together.” Now that’s an invitation much easier to digest than a threat of a stick.
Of course, no matter how much nutrition a carrot can offer and no matter how much yummy ranch may be included, one must still be willing to eat the carrot to receive its nutrition. In all truth, carrots have gone bad in our fridge, even with ranch dressing sitting right next to it.
So if you’re lucky enough to be with a spouse that tries to motivate you with a carrot and not a stick, be wise and accept the carrot! If you don’t you may soon notice the stick comes out.
Relationships are a lot of give-and-take, and it’s this balance that allows the relationship to move forward successfully with some play, some work, some spending, and some saving. With moments of seriousness and moments of play, with moments of planning and moments of spontaneity.
Accordingly, one must learn how to influence, and accept influence, to allow this balance to happen, much like a successful driver must learn to use both a gas peddle and a brake.
It is my humble opinion that while carrots may never become your favorite vegetable, it’s still better than eating a stick. Especially when it comes with a little ranch dressing.
May you serve, and receive, a healthy dose of carrots this weekend to keep love alive.
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health. . He can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.