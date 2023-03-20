Couples therapy now involves more individual therapy than ever before. As the saying commonly states, “A happy me makes a happy we.”

Just like a house must have a strong foundation to be stable, a couple relationship also must have a strong foundation to do well. The foundation of the couple relationship is made up of two individual people. If one of those individuals is not doing well, it weakens the strength of the whole relationship. Nowadays, there are all kinds of reasons why individuals would not be doing well.

It’s been a stressful few years for most people. COVID sickness and all of the fear, restrictions, limitations and changes that came as a result. The recent economy with rising prices and skyrocketing inflation has put pressure on most families.

Even the cost of gas and basic groceries has gone up — and those are things we need just to survive, not considering the extras of maybe eating out once in a while or taking a flight somewhere. And if you’re raising a family or trying to save for retirement, the extra pressure can mount even faster.

So if you’re feeling extra stress, depression, anxiety or hopelessness, welcome to the club. You're not alone. Thankfully, there is help, and there are people who understand.

Last year, a friend discovered a crack in the foundation of his home. Although the repairs were costly, he knew the potential consequences if repairs were ignored. Thankfully, he noticed and corrected the flaw before it caused damage to his beautiful home.

Similarly, those with a shaky and weakening personal foundation may find it hard to live happily in a relationship. Their depression, anxiety and hopelessness can cause damage not only to their well-being, but potentially to those relationships around them.

But there is hope. A shaky and weakening foundation can be strengthened. It can be repaired. And it can be fixed from the damage caused by the past.

As a therapist, it has been my pleasure of working with many individuals who have decided it was time to fix their foundations. Even in couples therapy, sometimes, we must first go back and work on an individual’s foundation before we can help construct a happy relationship.

One woman for example recently noticed an increase in her irritability. She attended therapy specifically because “I don’t want my irritability to influence my relationships.” I praised her excellent insight and desire to improve her foundation.

We need not fret over every crack, however. For example, minor cracks in the foundation of a home are somewhat normal over time. Some don’t need to be fixed but simply observed to assure they don’t worsen.

Similarly minor cracks in our personal foundation can be expected over time and are somewhat normal. A grumpy day here-or-there, or a “feelin’ blue” time while winter drags on may be somewhat normal and not call for any major intervention.

However, if the symptoms worsen, corrective action, rather than neglect of the problem, may literally prevent the individual and relationship from crumbling. The key, of course, is continued monitoring and intervention, rather than denial, if action is needed.

My friend’s house stands tall and beautiful today because he fixed the foundation. I’d hate to think what would have happened if he didn’t.

May we be as wise in our own personal lives if we identify concerns in our own foundation. It may literally make the difference between saving ourselves and our relationships or having it all come crumbling down.

And, as always, if you need help strengthening your foundation again, please let me know. With everything going on in the world now, who could blame you?

For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.