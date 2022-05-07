Keepin’ Love Alive: Consider Her Needs, Too

Happy Mother’s Day to all women. As a dad myself, I say thanks for all you do.

It’s been said that the greatest gift a father can give his children is to love their mother. Many dads have tried to express such love today through cards, flowers, and even a special meal. Most have found success as mom has felt loved.

As a couples therapist I have the privilege of working with women all year long. They’re often trying to explain to their man what he could do better to help her feel loved.

While the specific behaviors requested by women may vary, the bottom line is always the same: She wants to feel like she’s important. Sometimes even more important than football?!

Men are amazing creatures in their ability to focus on one thing and tune out the rest of the world. This skill is evident each time the male watches football. When he’s in the zone of focusing on the game, a tornado could blow right through the house and he wouldn’t even notice.

Or take the new father who has laid down his head to rest. No amount of screaming from the newborn, or even you, can wake him from his restful slumber.

Researchers speculate that this mono-focus ability helped our caveman ancestors become successful hunters. Being able to concentrate on the prey and nothing else, he could tune out the rest of the world and conquer the task at hand. Anything less and starvation was a sure thing.

As we come into the 21st century, however, this once great skill has now become a detriment for many males. Unable to focus on too many things, he often gets priorities mixed up and places his wife on the back burner. While it’s rarely done on purpose or with spite, the end result of neglect is still the same.

I’ve heard women share the concern all year long, and as recently as today, and it always sounds something like this: “I just don’t feel like I’m that important to him. He has time for his friends, his hobbies, and his TV shows, but the minute I ask for something, he says he doesn’t have time.”

This neglect is often expressed by the guy who always finds time for golfing or a night at the bar, but never can find time to fix that leaky sink she’s been complaining about. Or the guy who can find money for his toys, but won’t take money to buy flowers for that garden she‘s always wanted. Finally, the man who can find time to go out with his friends, but never with her, shows an unhealthy mono-focus ability. The happily married man, and the one who has successfully evolved over time, has the ability to focus on multiple tasks. This is not to say he will ever become as effective as his wife in multitasking, but he’s at least learned that balance is an important skill for living happily.

As he applies this skill to marriage, he remembers to always consider her needs. This doesn’t mean he never goes out with the guys, or always spends every last dime on her, but it does mean that he‘s considerate of her needs, too.

By remembering her needs, too, he realizes that maybe she’d also like a night out like he gets. Or maybe she’d like to be pampered every once in a while. Maybe, perhaps, she’d even like a toy or two of her own. Realizing such, he happily supports her desires emotionally, physically, and even financially.

Men who remember to consider their wives needs, too, don’t become slaves to their women. In fact, most women return the favor by granting their men even more freedom. When she feels that her needs are met, too, she’s more willing to graciously agree when he wants to go out and play, even if it’s for an extended hunting trip with just the guys.

Such men also don’t give up everything for their wives financially. Again, the opposite is usually true. Feeling spoiled by all he offers to buy her, she’s happy when he finally spends some money on himself, even if it’s for an overpriced video game system or a ridiculous toy she sees no use for. Because she feels that her needs are being met, she’s happy to support his needs, too.

Couples therapist Michele Weiner-Davis said, “Real giving is when we give our spouses what’s important to them, whether we understand it, like it, agree with it or not.”

For many men, they will never understand why women crave so much to feel like they’re number one. Nonetheless, whether they understand it or not, the loving man will realize that if it’s important to her, it’s important to him.

Understanding such, the successful male will give the greatest gift all year long to both his wife and his children by remembering to always consider her needs, too.

And remember men, you are the example to your sons on how to treat a wife, and an example to your daughters in what to look for, and what she deserves, in a future husband. I hope you’re the kind of man you want your daughters to marry and your sons to be like.

For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.