KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Controlled Burns

With smoky air surrounding our town, I am reminded of the power of fire for both good and bad. My heart aches for those so powerfully affected by the recent wildfires in such a negative way.
Used properly, fire has many benefits. Heating homes, providing hot showers, and powering both automotive and jet engines that allow worldwide travel to happen are just a few of the many positive benefits of controlled fire.
Uncontrolled, however, we see the obvious and recent damage that occurs as people have lost their homes and some even their lives. Uncontrolled, massive damage occurs.
In each person, fire qualities exist. These are powers that when used properly and controlled can have great benefits. Uncontrolled, however, the same quality causes massive damage.
The ability to save money is a prime example. Used properly, this quality can help one save for a rainy day and for retirement. Uncontrolled, however, this skill is dangerous. Neglecting current healthcare needs, home repairs, or the need for safe travel due to excessive savings is clearly a dangerous pattern.
Many other skills must be kept in check, too. Qualities such as being a hard worker, opinionated, decisive, and determined can lead one to many successes. Uncontrolled, however, these same qualities can lead to utter destruction.
The ability to be relaxed, easy going, flexible, and accommodating can be skills often sought after. Misused, however, these same abilities become one’s worst nightmare.
For nearly 11,000 years, controlled burns have been used in order to gain the maximum benefit from fire. Also known as prescribed burning, this allows the benefits of fire to be accessed while minimizing the potential dangers.
By the proper use of fire, these controlled burns have many advantages. Forest management, farming, and prairie restoration have all benefited from this skillful act.
There are even cases where large and uncontrolled wildfires may have been prevented if a prescribed burn had previously taken place. In the drought of 1998, for example, wildfires destroyed many homes in Florida.
Before these wildfires, controlled burns were halted for two years due to complaints of local homeowners. It’s believed that during this time unburned leaves and dead trees accumulated making the uncontrolled wildfires of 1998 much more intense and dangerous.
What we learn from above is that when used properly and in a controlled way, fire has many benefits. Without it, our modern world would not exist. When uncontrolled, however, it can cause major damage, much like is happening all across our nation right now..
Perhaps one of the greatest benefits of a healthy couple relationship is that it’s much like a controlled burn. Since each one of us has fire qualities, we must somehow be watched over to assure they don’t go uncontrolled. By allowing our “burn expert” to assist us, we can assure that our great power is maximized for good, not for bad.
Let’s take the example of a husband who likes to relax. If it’s a fire quality for him, it’s one that if uncontrolled can go to excess and cause damage.
Perhaps the house becomes too messy. Perhaps he takes too many days off, or neglects to care for the cars or pets.. Left unmanaged, this skill may eventually cause more damage than good.
Being wise, he’s married a “burn expert” who helps keep his skill in check. Since she’s insightful, she realizes his skill has power, so she doesn‘t totally ban its use and does enjoy relaxing with him on a Friday night. In fact, this skill of his may be just what she needs after a tough work week.
Working together much like a farmer and a burn expert, the husband and wife work together to assure the efficient use of his relaxation skill. By doing so, they both enjoy the skill of relaxation he brings to the marriage, but they do it in a controlled way that assures it causes more good than bad.
As far as I can tell, many wildfires don’t like to be controlled. Similarly, many of our own personal fires would prefer to go uncontrolled. However, fire is fire, and the difference between it being a blessing or a curse often lies in how it is used.
I’ve often admired the humble spouse who can admit they have fire qualities and then accept help from a loving spouse to keep them in check. Perhaps Rocky said it best: “I got gaps, you got gaps, we fill each other’s gaps.”
God bless all those so negatively affected by current uncontrolled wildfires, whether that is in your relationship or in the hills of your backyard. May control of such potential soon happen and peace be restored again.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health and can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
