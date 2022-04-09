Keepin’ Love Alive: Do you have time?

Although I work hard for my clients, I am pretty casual as they design their recovery and choose their ultimate outcome for their lives. After all, it is their life, and while I am there to help them accomplish their goals, I want to assure they choose the goals, pace, and amount of work they want to put into their recovery. As the old saying goes, you can lead a horse to water but you can’t make it drink.

The one time I am not so casual with them, however, is when a client tells me they didn’t have time. We all have time. We all have 24 hours a day, like it or not. Sometimes this feels like not enough, and other times, it seems like way too much. Either way, 24 hours a day is what you get, like it or not. Accordingly, you always have time.

Life then isn’t about having time, it’s about having priorities. And when someone doesn’t do something, it’s really not about the lack of time, it’s about not making it a priority.

We all took the time to breathe today. And sleep. And eat. And maybe even shower. We all had time for those things, and we always have time for the things we put first.

When we realize that life is about priorities and not about time, we can make sure that we put first things, first. That we plan in the time to do the important things. And when we put first things first, everything falls into its proper place or falls out of our lives.

This is not to say we will have enough time to do all the things we would like to do in a day. Granted, most would love to have more time to get more things done. But like we all know, there’s only 24 hours in a day, like it or not. Thus, putting first things first becomes even more important.

When a person lives a priority driven life, the quality of their life tends to go up. They spend less time on unimportant things, and more time on those things that matter most. They are no longer “Wasting time” as some would say.

Sooner or later, we will all run out of time. We will pass away. Then, perhaps, the famous phrase that you don’t have time just may be true.

If you believe in an afterlife however, and a judgment day, you will still have time. But at that point, not to change the now and how you spent your time, but simply to be accountable for it.

But even for those who believe in the afterlife, you do not need to wait this long to pay the consequences for how you spend your time. The number one killer of relationships is neglect over time.

Just like a plant dies when it doesn’t get nourishment,so does a relationship. So just like it needs to be a priority to water that plant, it needs to be a priority to nourish that relationship if you plan to keep it alive for a lifetime.

The good news on the positive is that one need not wait until the afterlife to receive the pleasant consequences of appropriate priorities either. Water your plant and soon it will grow. Nourish your relationship and soon love will grow.

Life. It’s not about time, it’s about priorities. And the sooner we all learn that, the sooner we will live a happier life and be more successful at keepin’ love alive.

Thanks for making it a priority to read this article today; I hope your relationship thrives accordingly.

For more tips on keepin’ love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.