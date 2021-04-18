Keepin’ Love Alive: Does time really heal wounds?

There’s an old saying that time heals all wounds. After having worked with many couples who neglected issues for so long that their relationship moved beyond repair, I’m not so convinced that time alone heals much of anything.

Granted, some wounds take time to heal, but more important than time is what happens during that time. If I’ve broken my arm, for example, it’s going to take some time to heal. But, if during that time I’m out playing basketball and re-injuring my arm again and again, it’s going to take more than just time to fix the problem. Similarly, if I have worsening chest pains or poor vision, time alone will do little to heal such wounds.

When there’s injury to our bodies or to our relationship, people often want to ignore the problem in hopes time alone will fix it. Instead of addressing the issue and coming to consensus on what needs to happen to fix the problem, they simply find more temporary relief in sweeping it under the rug in hopes that time will be the easy solution. While this would be a great recipe if it always worked so easily, the problem is that it’s often the recipe for disaster instead of success since with some issues time worsens the problem, not makes it better.