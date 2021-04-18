Keepin’ Love Alive: Does time really heal wounds?

There’s an old saying that time heals all wounds. After having worked with many couples who neglected issues for so long that their relationship moved beyond repair, I’m not so convinced that time alone heals much of anything.
Granted, some wounds take time to heal, but more important than time is what happens during that time. If I’ve broken my arm, for example, it’s going to take some time to heal. But, if during that time I’m out playing basketball and re-injuring my arm again and again, it’s going to take more than just time to fix the problem. Similarly, if I have worsening chest pains or poor vision, time alone will do little to heal such wounds.
When there’s injury to our bodies or to our relationship, people often want to ignore the problem in hopes time alone will fix it. Instead of addressing the issue and coming to consensus on what needs to happen to fix the problem, they simply find more temporary relief in sweeping it under the rug in hopes that time will be the easy solution. While this would be a great recipe if it always worked so easily, the problem is that it’s often the recipe for disaster instead of success since with some issues time worsens the problem, not makes it better.
Matters complicate themselves when letting time heal is the recipe for success for one partner and the recipe for disaster for the other. It has been my experience that in such cases, successful resolution is more likely to happen if the partner whose wound is healing simply by time can slow down and help their struggling partner heal, too. Simply stating that the struggling partner needs to “Let it go and move on” tends to only worsen the healing process.
Healing usually takes more time for the person offended than the offender, too. While this may be obvious, it again points to the idea that the offender may need to pay extra attention to the feelings and healing process in their partner, who often will not be healed by time alone.
Additionally, understanding which issues to let time heal and which to address becomes a tricky matter even for the best couples. My general advice to couples is to put the issue into perspective and see what happens.
First and foremost, can you wait to address the issue or must it be discussed now? If you can wait, do so. Often the passage of time can help us see that what we thought was an issue at the moment becomes nothing more than a minor inconvenience in the bigger picture of life.
And with more serious issues, time helps us confirm that some things simply won’t be healed by time alone. In these cases, we are wiser to discuss the growing concern with our partner rather than simply let time pass and let the problem worsen until repair becomes nearly impossible. Help from a trained professional might be beneficial at this point, too, to assure proper healing occurs and all can move on together.
Since time alone will not heal all wounds, a couple’s ability to discuss wounding and healing is crucial to long-term success. Research continues to show that happy couples aren’t always perfect, they’re just better at picking up the pieces after they drop the ball. This isn’t to say that they recklessly run their relationship, they’re just realistic in the fact that mistakes will happen and those mistakes, when handled correctly, need not end an otherwise happy union.
Perhaps one of the most difficult tasks in healing from wounds is the rebuilding of trust between partners. Even if behaviors have changed and time is passing, the return of trust can be something couples struggle with for quite some time. Just like time doesn’t heal all wounds, time doesn’t automatically rebuild trust either; it takes both time and effort. In the words of one recent client “I spent a long time earning back her trust.”
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice at Oregon Trail Mental Health and can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.