Democrat or Republican, I think we can all agree that our government is at odds beyond belief. Each side viciously sparring against the other with seemingly little, if any, respect for the other.

Defined as “political polarization” it includes not just a state of differences, but a state of hostility, antagonism and conflict toward one another. Clearly this seems to fit our once-healthy government very well now.

Even as local as here in Nebraska, a recently debated law about abortion and health care for minors found politicians and citizens in heated, loud and contemptuous debate with one another.

According to one source, political polarization “can easily become a damaging injury which will, if untreated, fester and infect.” Again, it seems that we have entered such a political state.

Interestingly, our government was set up to have differences. Although I am no expert in politics, I understand that opposites as basic as the democrats and the republicans exist. I have heard stories of both local and national governments, many years ago, using these differences to find a respectful balance between the two sides.

The key that seems to have been lost in balancing these differences is respect. The ability to disagree respectfully. The belief that if someone has a different opinion it doesn’t mean they are a bad person, but simply believe differently. And that a healthy compromise can be found to respect both sides.

In couple relationships the most deadly sin of all is contempt: the feeling that you are better than the other person. A feeling of superiority. The act of despising. Such things as eye rolling, scoffing and mocking are all acts of disrespect and clear signs of contempt.

When couples disagree respectfully, however, without contempt, they can learn to manage their differences well. Even chronic differences such as how to handle money, in-laws, time off, how to spend the holidays and how to discipline the children can be managed much better without contempt and instead with respect.

Much like in the government, it’s not the state of differences that causes the problem, but the state of hostility and antagonism that turns differences into dangerous topics. It is the state of contempt and moral superiority in government and couple relationships alike that causes injury that can fester and infect.

So the good news is, in government and love alike, we can have differences. We are encouraged to have differences. We will not avoid differences. But we can avoid the deadly sin of contempt that turns these differences into danger.

To do so, show respect. Respect the fact that simply because someone has a different opinion than you does not mean they are a bad person. In the saving words of my wife, “It’s not wrong, it’s just different.”

To show respect, keep the lines of communication open. Often when showing contempt instead of respect, we shut down. We ignore. We believe that communicating with the other party is simply a waste of time so we give them the silent treatment or the cold shoulder, but deep inside our blood may be boiling..

This clearly makes resolution impossible. Show respect by being willing to continue to discuss things until a compromise can be found, rather than harboring animosity and hatred inside.

Finally, set up appropriate conflict boundaries that allow you to have respectful discussions. Name calling, snide remarks, and raised tempers are signs that contempt, not respect, is starting to dominate your conversation.

At that point, respect the other person enough to take a break until things calm down again. In the words of a recent client of mine, “Cool minds prevail”.

Relationships, in government and in couples, can be difficult when we have differences that we just can’t seem to resolve. In times like this, in the words of Aretha Franklin, let’s be sure to show a little R-E-S-PE-C-T.

For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.

Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 635-2800 or visit online at www.panhandlecouples.com.