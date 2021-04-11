KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Don't be the Titanic

109 years ago this week the Titanic sank. While it is often believed that it sank due to hitting an iceberg, that was actually not the case.
While hitting the iceberg certainly was a traumatic event, the ships inability to contain the damage was actually the cause of such devastation.
One of those inabilities came from the ship’s 16 water-tight compartments. It was believed, and had been tested on other ships, that if one compartment became flooded it could be sealed off from the rest of the ship, thus preventing an excessive flood that could cause complete disaster. A genius idea that had literally prevented other damaged ships from sinking.
But these separate compartments on the Titanic didn’t work. And the rest is history, with such an error (among other things) leading the Titanic disaster to still be known around the world over 100 years later.
After the Titanic sank, water-tight compartments were redesigned, leading to safer travel should a future ship encounter similar unfortunate events. And with new technology being designed each day, modern ships are better at avoiding the iceberg all together.
While the Titanic taught us a lot about ship design, it also taught us a lot about how to have a happy marriage: Make sure you have the ability to contain damage in your relationship instead of letting it leak into all aspects of the relationship, causing complete disaster.
Let’s say for example that Mike and Molly have a date planned for Friday night, and they’re both looking forward to it. In preparation for such, Molly has to quickly run to the store and pick something up.
In her haste to go, she accidentally backs into Mike’s car, causing a good amount of damage. When Mike finds out, he is not happy and cancels the date.
As a result of the canceled date, Molly is not happy, either, feeling like she’s being punished for an honest mistake she made. And, in fact, Mike is upset enough about what happened that he doesn’t speak to her the rest of the night.
Molly ends up spending the night by herself, as does Mike. She even ends up going to bed by herself, and Mike finally comes to bed long after she has fallen asleep. Still being mad at each other, they don’t cuddle, and it’s a cold, distant night in bed for both of them.
Monday morning when both Mike and Molly are telling others about what happened,they both focus on the car accident as the cause of the ruined weekend. And while the accident surely didn’t help, it was actually their poor response to the accident that ruined the weekend.
In all honesty, the car was damaged no matter how they responded. If they simply would have let it be and gone on with their plans, they could have contained the damage the accident caused and not let it ruin the whole weekend.
Each of us will have damage happen in our relationship. We are all human, We all make mistakes. And yet if we can contain the consequences of those mistakes to the situation at hand, and not let it leak into the rest of the relationship, then recovery can happen.
But too often we let mistakes take over by holding grudges. By not forgiving. By refusing to engage in other activities that may have nothing to do at all with the damage caused. By being mean or distant, refusing to let go and move on despite the other person’s efforts.
And so while it may be tempting to blame the event for the catastrophic failure of a relationship, more times than not it’s actually the couples poor ability to respond to the event that caused the dreadful ending.
Each week I have the pleasure of working with couples who have experienced unfortunate events. Instead of letting that leak into all parts of their relationship, however, they want to learn how to contain the damage and move on.
So we work on compartmentalizing that event. We work on strengthening other parts of the relationship too. And while we try to do as much repair as possible on the presenting problem, sometimes there will always be a little left over damage. Nonetheless the couple can learn to be happy again.
Damaged ships have literally made it safely back to port with compartmentalized water on board. Water that could have leaked into other parts of the ship, causing much more significant damage, or even fatal destruction, had the water-tight compartments not kept them safe.
Similarly, many couples have compartmentalized their damage, too. And while it’s better not to hit the iceberg in the first place, I’m glad that when the inevitable damage comes to each of our relationships, we can choose to keep it in its place and not let it ruin everything.
Remember, successful relationships are easier than you think but harder than you act
Mark Anderson s a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To learn more about his services, call 635-2800 or visit online at www.panhadlecouples.com