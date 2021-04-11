KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Don't be the Titanic

Each of us will have damage happen in our relationship. We are all human, We all make mistakes. And yet if we can contain the consequences of those mistakes to the situation at hand, and not let it leak into the rest of the relationship, then recovery can happen.

But too often we let mistakes take over by holding grudges. By not forgiving. By refusing to engage in other activities that may have nothing to do at all with the damage caused. By being mean or distant, refusing to let go and move on despite the other person’s efforts.

And so while it may be tempting to blame the event for the catastrophic failure of a relationship, more times than not it’s actually the couples poor ability to respond to the event that caused the dreadful ending.

Each week I have the pleasure of working with couples who have experienced unfortunate events. Instead of letting that leak into all parts of their relationship, however, they want to learn how to contain the damage and move on.

So we work on compartmentalizing that event. We work on strengthening other parts of the relationship too. And while we try to do as much repair as possible on the presenting problem, sometimes there will always be a little left over damage. Nonetheless the couple can learn to be happy again.