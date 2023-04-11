One of my favorite things about playing video games at home is that I can press the reset button and start over wherever things aren’t going well. The older I get the more it seems I need to use this option when playing against my children.

Without the reset button, things don’t flow as smoothly and my life expectancy shortens drastically on those games. But let me reset a few times and practice the same scenario again and again, and before you know it I’m playing like a pro.

At least until I hit the next big challenge I‘ve never faced. Then things quickly worsen again, and I find myself begging for mercy and just one more chance at the reset button.

For many, Easter represents a reset button for life. A new beginning. A chance to wipe the slate clean and start over again.

None of us have performed flawlessly this last year. While I know and admire some who seem to be getting close to this perfection, we all still fall short of who we really should be.

Few are proud of the dark moments they’ve displayed. Perhaps it was the unkind words uttered when angry. Or the time they applied justice when they should have displayed mercy instead.

Maybe it was a secret they kept, only to regret the day when others were hurt when the truth came out. Or perhaps the time they doubted someone when they should have trusted.

Whatever the case may be, none of us have lived perfectly this past year. And when you speak of a couple relationship, you now have the combination of two imperfect people.

This only increases the chance of errors made and feelings hurt as two flawed people are now involved instead of just one. And with the trust and respect that couple relationships should have, these errors only seem to cause more damage and hurt than if they were displayed elsewhere.

Because each of us are imperfect in our couple relationships, Easter can be a crucial time for couples, too. Each spouse is faced with a real dilemma: hold onto grudges for errors made by their partner in the last year, or begin the healing process in an attempt to begin again.

This is not to suggest we can simply say a few kind words today, pass on a chocolate bunny and expect all to be well tomorrow. Both the forgiving and healing processes take time.

But the sooner the process starts, the sooner it’s complete. And the sooner it’s complete, the sooner the new beginning can begin.

A few years ago my daughter and I planted many tulip bulbs around the yard. They didn’t instantly bloom. In fact, they stayed dormant for many months.

But over time, and when the conditions were right, those planted bulbs grew and eventually bloomed into the beautiful flowers they are today, and I look forward to seeing them every spring. But it all started because we first planted the seed.

So my challenge to all of us married folks this Easter season is to plant the seed of forgiveness. And while it may not bloom into full acceptance and resolution today, it will be a start.

And over time, and when the conditions are right, that forgiveness seed will begin to grow and eventually bloom into healing and the letting go of anger and hurt.

While forgiveness is not an easy thing, it is a necessary thing. We all error. We all make mistakes. We all fall short of who we really should be. We all are human.

The sincere planting of the forgiveness seed today can make a world of difference in a couple’s quest to keep love alive. It can be a great reset button that helps heal wounds, fosters forgiveness and drastically increases the life expectancy of love.

Perhaps it was said best by Ruth Bell Graham, who stated “A happy marriage is the union of two good forgivers.”

For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.