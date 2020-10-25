Keepin’ Love Alive: Feed Him a Sandwich

It’s been said that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. Although I am no 600-pound man, I certainly could be with my wife’s excellent cooking.
While I love her for many reasons, her ability to make such excellent meals certainly doesn’t hurt either. And that’s coming from a guy who has been told many times that I eat to live, not live to eat.
Thankfully, if this general rule is true, women can use it to not only win a man’s heart in the kitchen, but also when having a disagreement.
Rightfully so, women often complain that men don’t take their advice. Although I don’t have a lot of artwork on my walls, I do have a sign given to me by a couple that reads “I don’t often listen to my wife ... but when I do, things tend to go better.”
Men are often defensive. Bull headed. Opinionated. Unwilling to compromise.
While each of these characteristics can be used in a positive way, men often misuse them in their relationship and cause significant damage. And while it would be nice to have the man change, the difficulty with these characteristics, of course, is they all reject influence and change.
So what is a woman to do who is stuck with such a man? Feed him a sandwich! An emotional sandwich!
One problem that women often have who deal with defensive men is they come at them with guns a blazin’. The theory makes sense on the surface: “If I say it any softer he won’t listen to me, so I have to scream and yell to get my message though.”
The problem with this approach, unfortunately, is that it often backfires. The defensive male, now feeling attacked, either shuts down or fights back. And now the problem is worse, and the wife is only more frustrated than when she started.
In the sandwich approach the wise female handles the situation a bit differently. Instead of leading with intensity, she leads with a complement. And, just like feeding him a sandwich, he’s hooked.
Let’s say Mike is running late for church and it’s making everyone late. His wife wants him to hurry since they’re already behind and everyone else is ready.
A not-so-wise wife might say “Mike, you’re making everyone late again. Come on, hurry up. Why are you always so slow?”
But a wife with a sandwich remembers this recipe instead: First a complement, then the meat (AKA: What you want) and then a complement again.
She may instead say something like “Hey, good lookin’, please hurry, I’m excited to sit by you and show you off at church.”
Sooner or later, Mike will be ready. But how soon and how happy he will be when he is can be influenced by if he started his day with a sandwich or a butt chewing.
I don’t even eat breakfast most days, but I sure would start if I got fed such good sandwiches to start my day off.
Yes, women, ideally your man would not be so defensive. If you can all get your defensive husbands to come in to therapy and not be defensive with me, I’d be happy to help.
In the meantime, whether your man is at home with you or in the office with me, we’ll both be making more progress, and enjoying the journey as we do, if we learn to serve up a good emotional sandwich to win over his heart.
Sincerely, thank you to all the men I know, and the many excellent men I have worked with, who understand the value of listening to their partner, sandwich or not.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
For more information about keepin’ love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health and can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!