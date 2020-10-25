Keepin’ Love Alive: Feed Him a Sandwich

It’s been said that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. Although I am no 600-pound man, I certainly could be with my wife’s excellent cooking.

While I love her for many reasons, her ability to make such excellent meals certainly doesn’t hurt either. And that’s coming from a guy who has been told many times that I eat to live, not live to eat.

Thankfully, if this general rule is true, women can use it to not only win a man’s heart in the kitchen, but also when having a disagreement.

Rightfully so, women often complain that men don’t take their advice. Although I don’t have a lot of artwork on my walls, I do have a sign given to me by a couple that reads “I don’t often listen to my wife ... but when I do, things tend to go better.”

Men are often defensive. Bull headed. Opinionated. Unwilling to compromise.

While each of these characteristics can be used in a positive way, men often misuse them in their relationship and cause significant damage. And while it would be nice to have the man change, the difficulty with these characteristics, of course, is they all reject influence and change.

So what is a woman to do who is stuck with such a man? Feed him a sandwich! An emotional sandwich!