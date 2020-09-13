Keepin’ Love Alive: Find your 10s

As the pandemic goes on I continue to explore my pile of long-neglected books. As stated before, I’m not much of a reader, but I do have a small pile of favorites (admittedly most are short and have lots of pictures).
In my pile was a journal from years ago. This journal, however, was much different than any journal I have ever kept. Granted, it’s about the only journal I ever kept, but nonetheless.
Instead of recording mundane daily activities I only recorded those events that brought joy and happiness. It soon became known as my “10 journal” since I only penned activities that, on a scale from one to 10, took that top spot in bringing me joy.
A few interesting things began to happen. Because I knew I was going to write something each night, I started paying closer attention to activities in my life. This caused me to slow down and really focus on the emotional enjoyment of activities, and not just on going through the motions.
Even simple activities, such as doing the dishes or cleaning the garage, took on a different meaning and brought more joy. I began to realize that many of these mundane activities can serve as great vehicles for joy if we’ll slow down and not just go through the motions.
I started to notice recurring patterns, too. A review of my journal showed that some activities that brought joy were listed repeatedly, day after day. These activities seemed to be a sure bet in bringing me joy.
I noticed that some activities continually ranked low on my one-to-10 scale. Surprisingly, some of those activities had become habits despite their lack of true value. I started to realize what a waste of time those activities were and became disgusted in how much time they occupied.
It didn’t take long to realize how much I was enjoying these 10 activities. Often it was fun to read my journal and enjoy the memories of those joy-producing events, and it was great to reminisce recently on those wonderful times again.
Seeking after 10 experiences soon became addicting, and the list grew longer as I anxiously sought out other activities worthy of that top ranking. Before long, I had a consistent list of things that would bring joy into my life.
Once I knew what brought me joy, I became less tolerant of spending time on lower ranking activities. It seemed a waste to invest time on something that would bring me a six or seven when I could have a 10 instead.
Realizing such, I became more active in planning my life. My normal tendency was to wait until the last minute to plan. However, more than once during this experience I missed out on a 10 because I failed to plan.
Perhaps it was a missed date with my wife, for example, because I didn’t arrange childcare. Maybe it was a missed lunch with a friend because I waited until the last minute to ask.
As I thought now about restarting my 10 journal again, I first rationalized that now is not the time. After all, with all the current restrictions, how happy can anyone really be? Are there even any 10 activities to do? I rationalized it would be best to wait until the world opened up again and better activities were possible once again.
And then I realized, now is the perfect time for a 10 journal, and waiting would be a terrible idea. Now is when we need 10’s the most!
With the world conditions, the restrictions, the elections, the riots, and the overall discontent as we are short on toilet paper and change, and are all confused on when to wear a mask and when not to, this is the time we most need to find the 10’s in our life!
As I started to explore and look for the 10s, I was humbly reminded how often they are right there in front of us, and we miss them every day, even with the current restrictions. How sad that all that happiness is there, and we take it for granted, always wanting more and thinking then we will be happy.
My life has changed a lot since that original 10 journal. I now have a daughter who graduated college and works three states away. I have a son who recently married and moved off to college. How much joy I feel as I reflect on the blessings in our lives since my original journal. This reflection takes me to a 10 (and no mask is needed.).
With a couple little ones still at home how much joy I feel as we all eat dinner together and tell one another the stories of the day. Soon they, too, will be gone and I know I will miss these days. My youngest still lets me tuck her in bed; for now.
And finally, and certainly not the least, how blessed to still be married to my best friend. Thousands, if not millions, of marriages have ended since my original 10 journal. How blessed I am to not be widowed or divorced.
And to my loyal readers and the gracious Star Herald for continuing to listen to me babble each week. What a wonderful blessing that brings me to a 10, again, with no mask necessary.
Whatever your situation is today, don’t wait for tomorrow to find your 10s. Don’t wait until stores open again or masks are no longer required. Find it today.
In the famous words of Abraham Lincoln “People are about as happy as they make up their minds to be.” Today, choose to be a 10.
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff . He can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
