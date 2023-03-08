As we continue into the month of war, I am reminded of Thumper from the movie, “Bambi.”

On my shelf at work, I have a stuffed animal of Thumper. He reminds me of my dad, who loved Thumper. He is a precious gift from a client, and is a great reminder to all of us on how to handle differences in our relationship better.

In the movie, “Bambi,” Thumper makes a not-so-nice comment about Bambi. His mother quickly reproves him and has him repeat a lesson his father taught him earlier: “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say nothin’ at all.”

My dad, who lived true to that saying, loved Thumper because of that line. For years at his office, he had a stuffed Thumper from my sister, who now has it in her home as a reminder of the same principle.

While it’s a basic idea, it’s a very powerful one. In research, it’s called “Editing your comments” and couples who apply it by not saying every angry word that comes to mind consistently have happier relationships than those who don’t.

While living Thumper’s Rule (as it’s come to be known) won’t save your relationship by itself, it is one key ingredient to happiness. After all, most fights start, and much damage has been done, because of comments said that weren’t so nice.

If you feel prompted to say an unkind word, instead choose to apply Thumper’s Rule and wait 24 hours. After all, you can always say an unkind word at a later time. However, if you say it now, you can’t take it back later ... when you likely wish you could.

The point becomes obvious when 24 hours later you’re less likely to say the harsh comment at all. While you may still be upset, you’re likely to be in a different frame of mind and can bring up the concern in softer terms.

Bringing things up in a softer way, which research calls a “Softened startup” is not a violation of Thumper’s Rule. In fact, it is a technique happy couples use to keep their relationship on track by still giving necessary corrective feedback, but doing it in a less damaging way.

Perhaps one of the greatest phrases I know for a softened startup is “It would be nice.” Here’s how it may look in a real situation: Let’s say there’s a lot of dishes at home that need to be done. It’s been a long day, and both spouses are tired. (Feel free to stop reading if this doesn’t ever happen to you.)

If a couple doesn’t practice Thumper’s Rule, one may say to the other, “This place is such a mess. I swear I’m the only one who ever does anything around here. No one else cares. You know, (insert name), you’ve been sitting on your lazy butt all day at work. You get in here and get these dishes done and actually help out around here for once.”

As you can imagine, and as the old saying goes, such a harsh startup usually leads to a harsh ending. If you’re on the receiving end of such an attack you’re not likely to respond well. Even if you apply Thumper’s Rule by not yelling back, you’re likely to at least be mumbling unkind words under your breath while you angrily do the dishes.

As an alternative, a softened startup may look like this: “I know it’s been a busy and hectic day for both of us. Unfortunately, the kitchen is a mess and I’d really like to get the dishes done before bed. It really would be nice if we could do them together so it won’t take so long.”

While such a plea may still get rejected, it has a greater chance of getting a positive result than a harsh startup. After all, what kind of jerk could say no to an invitation like that?

I’m grateful for my dad for many reasons and many memories. Among them is his fine example that if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.