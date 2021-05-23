KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: From problem to solution

Justifying our wrongdoing, however, generally doesn’t lead to our partner saying “Oh, ok, thanks for clarifying that, now I understand.” It usually leads to the first round of the fight as each one defends their side.

I’m often amazed as I watch couples go back and forth in conflict, constantly focusing on the negative. They can talk for long lengths of time, each blaming the other and defending their own point of view, but never really coming up with a solution.

By focusing on a solution, however, couples focus on what they want, not on what they didn’t get. While this may seem like a minor shift, it makes a major difference.

Let’s say, for example, a wife is going out with her girlfriends on Friday night. The husband is mad and, focusing on the negative states “You’re always going out with them.”

By focusing on the negative, he just increased the chance this will lead to a fight, not resolution. She’s likely to defend that she, in fact, is not always going out with them. She may even justify her behavior by offering a counter attack and say that he always goes out with his friends. And round one has officially started, with each defending the attack and offering a counter attack.