KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Get A Good Looking Partner For Christmas

As shallow as it sounds, wouldn’t it be great to get a smokin’ hot partner for Christmas? Well, you just may be in luck.

Although many say it’s shallow to emphasize the importance of having a good-looking spouse, few people were attracted to their future partner because they looked across the crowded room, made eye contact and thought, “Wow, I bet they’re good at balancing a checkbook.”

Even if being attractive is not the top relationship priority, there’s still a huge emphasis in our society about physical appearance. This obsession drives many to improve their looks through diet, exercise, or even “going under the knife” of plastic surgery.

Even during this holiday season, there will inevitably be many discussions about “packing on the weight,” and when we enter the New Year and resolutions are set, health goals are predicted to top the list again. Some even lose weight before the holiday, or pre-plan a crash diet afterward, just so they can eat more freely in December.

For those who desire to maintain physical attractiveness, however, time is often cruel. There’s the wrinkling of the skin, the slowing of the metabolism, and perhaps the thinning of the hair.