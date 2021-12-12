KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Get A Good Looking Partner For Christmas

As shallow as it sounds, wouldn’t it be great to get a smokin’ hot partner for Christmas? Well, you just may be in luck.
Although many say it’s shallow to emphasize the importance of having a good-looking spouse, few people were attracted to their future partner because they looked across the crowded room, made eye contact and thought, “Wow, I bet they’re good at balancing a checkbook.”
Even if being attractive is not the top relationship priority, there’s still a huge emphasis in our society about physical appearance. This obsession drives many to improve their looks through diet, exercise, or even “going under the knife” of plastic surgery.
Even during this holiday season, there will inevitably be many discussions about “packing on the weight,” and when we enter the New Year and resolutions are set, health goals are predicted to top the list again. Some even lose weight before the holiday, or pre-plan a crash diet afterward, just so they can eat more freely in December.
For those who desire to maintain physical attractiveness, however, time is often cruel. There’s the wrinkling of the skin, the slowing of the metabolism, and perhaps the thinning of the hair.
In addition, there’s the shift from calorie-burning days on the beach to days behind the desk, where the greatest calorie burn may be a trip or two to the copy machine. Additionally, for those who want to remain active in their kids’ lives, evenings at the gym may be rare as there’s homework to help with, concerts to attend and banquets to enjoy.
It appears that for many, simply waving the white flag of defeat and proclaiming that physical looks aren’t that important may be easier than actually figuring out how to regain the attractiveness of days past.
But for those who still find it important to be eye-catching for their partner, new research suggests that instead of neglecting the kids and going to the gym, or moving the copy machine three floors down, another strategy may hold just as much promise.
In an interesting study with couples, researchers took a picture of each partner standing by themselves. The partners were then asked to rate how happy they were in their relationship.
With the aid of computer technology, the pictures were then altered. Two pictures made the individual appear less attractive, two made them appear more attractive, and one left them the same.
Following the manipulation of the photos, each individual was given the stack of five pictures of their partner and assigned this simple task: Pick out the photo that most looks like your partner.
After the study ended, researchers discovered that those in happier relationships consistently chose an altered picture that portrayed their partner to be better looking than they actually were, yet they thought they had picked the actual photo of their partner.
Because those who are happy in their relationship actually perceive their partner to be better looking than they are, we now have a better understanding of the age-old saying, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”
Accordingly, if an individual is interested in having a good-looking partner, this study suggests they may be more successful by improving their relationship than by trying to convince their partner, or themselves, to go to the gym or put down that Christmas eggnog.
Research has also successfully documented the health benefits of a happy relationship. Lower blood pressure, less stress, and overall longer life expectancy are gifts granted to those who keep love alive.
So if you’re still interested in having a healthy, smokin’ hot partner this Christmas, or being thought of as the smokin’ hot one, perhaps you would gain more mileage by giving them date certificates rather than a membership to the gym. (Interestingly enough, this alone may also increase your life expectancy.)
Have a great last week before Christmas, and keep the above in mind as you wisely choose those last special gifts for that someone special. For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health and can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.