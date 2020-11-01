KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Get an attitude

Like many of you, I’ve already seen Christmas trees and decorations in the store, even long before today. Christmas has become such a commercialized holiday that it seems to overtake everything else, even our upcoming Thanksgiving.
If we do focus on being thankful, it may be for a brief moment before the Thanksgiving meal or maybe as long as the day, but rarely for the month or even as a daily habit.
Yet in couple relationships thanksgiving is a key component of happiness. Most want to be happy for a lifetime, not for a short moment before a meal once a year.
To help couples develop lasting happiness, November’s articles will focus on being thankful. As couples practice the skill of being thankful, they can develop an attitude of gratitude. This attitude will help them find happiness all year long.
The first step in developing this attitude is choosing to see the positive. Each day, in each of our lives, there are many positive things. Having the eyes to read this article, the ability to breath, and a house to keep us out of the recent snowstorms are just a few of things to be grateful for. Even our health in this time of COVID and flu.
At the same time, however, we could focus on the negative. In each of our lives, as the same moment that so many positives exist, so do negatives. Perhaps we’re a bit overweight, or a few dollars short in our account, or running a fever from a current sickness, or irritated about wearing a mask everywhere.
But one of the skills that happy individuals, and happy couples choose, is to focus on the positive. This doesn’t mean that negatives don’t exist in their relationship, but they consciously choose to see the good more often than the bad.
Let’s say, for example, Jill is 15 minutes late, and Jack is getting upset because he‘s going to be late for his meeting. When she finally arrives, instead of being grateful that she is safe and is only 15 minutes late instead of 20, he only focuses on the fact that she‘s late.
Without first seeking details on why she is late (maybe she stopped to get gas?), he lets his poor attitude influence how he talks to her. He accuses her of being selfish. He quickly grabs the keys and speeds off without saying goodbye. He’s now clearly upset.
But his poor attitude has changed nothing and only made things worse. He is still going to be just as late to the meeting. Further, his poor attitude will likely make the meeting go worse, too. And when he gets home things will surely be worse because of how he treated his wife.
The first step in fostering an attitude of gratitude is checking our own attitude. We must assure that a tendency to focus on the negative doesn’t become part of our personality.
This is not to say we must always be happy about everything. However, there is a big difference between being temporarily upset and even negative, and having a chronic tendency to see the negative in most things.
Jack, for example, could certainly be upset that his wife was late. It did cause an inconvenience in his life. Even if it wasn’t right, he may be human enough that he said some unkind words.
But as long as Jack quickly corrects his mistake by apologizing and doing a better job next time, he can still have a happy relationship. However, if Jack lets his negativity continually overshadow the many positives in his relationship, he is surely headed for trouble.
So this week, get an attitude. Just make sure it’s one that fosters an attitude of gratitude by choosing to see the positive.
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice at Oregon Trail Mental Health and can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
