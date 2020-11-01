KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Get an attitude

But one of the skills that happy individuals, and happy couples choose, is to focus on the positive. This doesn’t mean that negatives don’t exist in their relationship, but they consciously choose to see the good more often than the bad.

Let’s say, for example, Jill is 15 minutes late, and Jack is getting upset because he‘s going to be late for his meeting. When she finally arrives, instead of being grateful that she is safe and is only 15 minutes late instead of 20, he only focuses on the fact that she‘s late.

Without first seeking details on why she is late (maybe she stopped to get gas?), he lets his poor attitude influence how he talks to her. He accuses her of being selfish. He quickly grabs the keys and speeds off without saying goodbye. He’s now clearly upset.

But his poor attitude has changed nothing and only made things worse. He is still going to be just as late to the meeting. Further, his poor attitude will likely make the meeting go worse, too. And when he gets home things will surely be worse because of how he treated his wife.

The first step in fostering an attitude of gratitude is checking our own attitude. We must assure that a tendency to focus on the negative doesn’t become part of our personality.