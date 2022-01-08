Keepin’ Love Alive: Go Small in 2022

Happy New Year to all, and may it be the best year so far. One week into it, I hope you’re off to a great start!
As you focus on your goals for this year, may I share a few insights on how to be successful in your pursuits. Especially since research shows that nearly 70% of people break their resolutions within the first month.
First, think small. Smaller goals are easier to meet and set the stage for bigger goals to be accomplished later. People learn to crawl before they walk and walk before they run. Even the world’s fastest runner started with a single step. Be wise and start small to build up for success.
This is vital in couple relationships, too. Too often we try to take big steps to keep love alive, when small steps are really what it takes first. Believe it or not, most would prefer to have an attentive spouse who is there for them day after day rather than one who takes them to Paris once a year instead.
Yet so often we think it takes big, monumental steps to keep love alive. We think we must plan extravagant dates, buy expensive gifts, and shower our partner with excessive praise and attention, just like they do in the movies. After all, who doesn’t love to be spoiled?
Yet there’s an old phrase that if you want to fan the flames of romance in a relationship, first you have to keep the pilot light lit each day. Even huge forest fires start off small, so think small first in 2022 to help keep love alive. Kindling before big logs helps a fire grow strong.
Start small by deciding to kiss your spouse each day before you leave. When you get home, commit to find your spouse first and ask them how their day was, before you check the mail or go find the dog.
Take time to make the bed, send a text just to say “I love you” or slow down and cuddle after dinner. Agree now to go on a weekly date or share a coffee each morning before parting ways. Or take the time to make the bed, put the toilet seat down, or say thank you more often.
Whether you’ve done it or not, we’ve all heard stories of people who saved their spare change long enough that over time they bought something impressive or even helped fund a bigger trip. All from spare change.
Believe it or not, we all have spare time that we invest one way or another each day. Sometimes it’s staring off into space, channel surfing, or browsing social media.
These activities have their time and place, but too many “empty calories” and while we may be full and out of time by the end of the day, we still may find ourselves unsatisfied, craving something more.
May I suggest, instead, that we take some of this extra time and invest in keeping love alive. A wise investment that clearly makes a difference over time as love builds up.
It really doesn’t take much time to stop and kiss your partner on their forehead or brush their back as you walk by. Or even offer to fill up their drink since you’re going that direction anyway. Think many small deposits over time instead of one deposit one time.
Small investments over time make a big difference when invested properly. Anyone with a financial background understands the benefit of compound interest, so invest wisely in your relationship in 2022 and you will be richly blessed in the future with the flames of romance and love.
Second, focus on your health. Once again, health goals topped the chart for New Year’s resolutions, as they do every year.
But the good news for this goal for this year is to improve your health by improving your relationship. Happily married people get sick nearly 35% less often than miserably married or even single people. They also suffer less often from mental health concerns, recover faster when they do get sick, and are even less likely to have a heart attack or stroke.
So as you think about investing in your health this year, it may be wise to invest in date night as much as you invest in new clothes for the gym or that new fancy piece of equipment for home. You may even enjoy the variety that this kind of workout offers you.
Keeping love alive and meeting our goals for 2022 can be as easy or as hard as we make it. Hopefully the above tips will help us all have success in accomplishing both in the year ahead.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff and can be reached at 6352800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.