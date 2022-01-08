Keepin’ Love Alive: Go Small in 2022

Happy New Year to all, and may it be the best year so far. One week into it, I hope you’re off to a great start!

As you focus on your goals for this year, may I share a few insights on how to be successful in your pursuits. Especially since research shows that nearly 70% of people break their resolutions within the first month.

First, think small. Smaller goals are easier to meet and set the stage for bigger goals to be accomplished later. People learn to crawl before they walk and walk before they run. Even the world’s fastest runner started with a single step. Be wise and start small to build up for success.

This is vital in couple relationships, too. Too often we try to take big steps to keep love alive, when small steps are really what it takes first. Believe it or not, most would prefer to have an attentive spouse who is there for them day after day rather than one who takes them to Paris once a year instead.

Yet so often we think it takes big, monumental steps to keep love alive. We think we must plan extravagant dates, buy expensive gifts, and shower our partner with excessive praise and attention, just like they do in the movies. After all, who doesn’t love to be spoiled?