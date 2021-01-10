Keepin’ Love Alive: Have a gritty sandwich

Most everyone loves a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. If it is made correctly. Not enough of either ingredient, however, and your perfectly yummy sandwich will be ruined because it’s too sticky or too runny. And even though your stomach might still get full (if you even finish it) the experience will be less than enjoyable.
However, even if PB & J isn’t your favorite sandwich, it still holds the key to your happiness in 2021, in marriage and in life.
Like it or not, we are all going to hit bumps (if not craters) this year. It’s part of living and realizing that every day won’t be perfect.
That some days we’re not going to get along with our spouse. And some days they’re going to be grumpy. Or we’re going to be grumpy. Or, heaven forbid, we’re both grumpy on the same day!
So learning how to endure these less-than-enjoyable times can help assure we all make the best of whatever life gives us in 2021.
And thanks to the work of psychologist Angela Duckworth, who wrote a book called Grit, we all can have a better understanding of what it takes to make the best out of life, especially during the difficult times..
We’ve all known for a long time that one important ingredient during tough times is simply to keep moving forward. This is an important part of grit — staying committed to the task at hand, especially during tough times..
Yet sometimes we don’t act this way. In fact, sometimes during tough times the way we act moves us further back, not forward. And instead of staying committed, we falter, stray, or at best stay neutral.
After a fight with a spouse, for example, instead of apologizing for your part, you may stay silent, or, even worse, you may move in the wrong direction by insulting and degrading them. By not owning your part and moving on, you have not displayed true grit and only worsened the problem.
Yet grit is more than simple endurance, it’s also about adding the ingredient of passion, too. So along with being persistent and not giving up, an internal drive and desire to be dedicated to the task at hand can help us better endure, learn from, and even enjoy the darker times.
The first part of grit, to me, is what we do: We need to be committed to not giving up, and, for many, dedicated to not staying in neutral. We have to be dedicated to making things better, not worse.
Whether that means apologizing after a fight, not turning against your partner when they have a grumpy day, or learning how to better control your temper, what we DO matters.
The second half of grit, to me, is HOW we endure those times. It’s about attitude. It’s about how we think and feel about a difficult situation. And, as we have all heard, attitude is a little thing that makes a big difference.
So if your partner is grumpy and you think “What a jerk! I’m tired of them treating me this way. I’m not putting up with this torture any more,” then you likely will feel frustrated and angry.
If the same situation occurs and instead you think “Geesh, they must have had a tough day! Normally, they are not this grumpy, I wonder what I can do to help them feel better,” then you likely will feel compassionate and willing to help.
In short, grit is the perfect combination of the dedication to never give up, the dedication to do better tomorrow, combined with the right attitude while you push forward. Not enough of either, and your journey through the tougher times is going to be even more difficult.
Furthermore, a lack of grit during the tough times will likely make the tough times last longer, too. And who wants that?
So next time your relationship hits a bump, as it surely will, be sure to have a gritty sandwich of determination to make things better, combined with just the right attitude of optimism, hope, and smile that tomorrow, indeed, will be a better day.
Wishing your all a gritty 2021, and happy to help where I can.
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 635-2800 or visit online at www.panhandlecouples.com