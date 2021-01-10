Keepin’ Love Alive: Have a gritty sandwich

Yet sometimes we don’t act this way. In fact, sometimes during tough times the way we act moves us further back, not forward. And instead of staying committed, we falter, stray, or at best stay neutral.

After a fight with a spouse, for example, instead of apologizing for your part, you may stay silent, or, even worse, you may move in the wrong direction by insulting and degrading them. By not owning your part and moving on, you have not displayed true grit and only worsened the problem.

Yet grit is more than simple endurance, it’s also about adding the ingredient of passion, too. So along with being persistent and not giving up, an internal drive and desire to be dedicated to the task at hand can help us better endure, learn from, and even enjoy the darker times.

The first part of grit, to me, is what we do: We need to be committed to not giving up, and, for many, dedicated to not staying in neutral. We have to be dedicated to making things better, not worse.

Whether that means apologizing after a fight, not turning against your partner when they have a grumpy day, or learning how to better control your temper, what we DO matters.