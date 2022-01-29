KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: I failed again

Like you, I hate to fail. And like you, sometimes I lose hope and give up, only to try again later with optimistic hope that things will go better, only to fail again. So why do I keep putting myself through such torture?

It happened recently on a family trip when everyone thought we should go to Top Golf. Every time I go I seem to be worse than the time before, only to leave that much more frustrated at the end. Yet once again, talked into it by the crowd, I go again with optimistic hope that I’ll do better this time, yet I never do.

Whether you love it or hate it, golf is here to stay. And there are a lot of great reasons why we should all be excited. First, the golf industry employs nearly 2 million people. And in 2016, almost 4 BILLION dollars were raised for charity through golfing. With almost 25 million total golfers, and 2.5 million new golfers just in 2016, it’s a sport that’s only growing bigger and more popular, like it or not.

Despite its fame and ease of access, I still hate golf. Despite so many people saying it’s fun and trying to convince me to come along, I’ve never enjoyed golfing. In fact, I always leave more frustrated than when I showed up. And this is a good time why?