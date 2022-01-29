KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: I failed again

Like you, I hate to fail. And like you, sometimes I lose hope and give up, only to try again later with optimistic hope that things will go better, only to fail again. So why do I keep putting myself through such torture?
It happened recently on a family trip when everyone thought we should go to Top Golf. Every time I go I seem to be worse than the time before, only to leave that much more frustrated at the end. Yet once again, talked into it by the crowd, I go again with optimistic hope that I’ll do better this time, yet I never do.
Whether you love it or hate it, golf is here to stay. And there are a lot of great reasons why we should all be excited. First, the golf industry employs nearly 2 million people. And in 2016, almost 4 BILLION dollars were raised for charity through golfing. With almost 25 million total golfers, and 2.5 million new golfers just in 2016, it’s a sport that’s only growing bigger and more popular, like it or not.
Despite its fame and ease of access, I still hate golf. Despite so many people saying it’s fun and trying to convince me to come along, I’ve never enjoyed golfing. In fact, I always leave more frustrated than when I showed up. And this is a good time why?
But I’ve come to realize why I hate golf: because no one has ever shown me how to play. Besides the basic instruction of taking the club and hitting the ball towards the hole, I have no idea what I’m doing. And because I don’t know what I’m doing, it’s no fun to play.
Yet many others, clearly not perfect at the game, better understand the needed techniques, opportunities, and tricks to help their game go better. And with a little practice and maybe a little bit of luck, they may even end up on the leaderboard.
But not me. I simply get frustrated, pay my tab, and vow never to come back and play again. Then I visualize the golf course being plowed over and a big, gigantic race track being built instead: a sport I better understand and know how to play.
So I write this article not because I am begging anyone for golf lessons, especially this time of year (although my wife has mentioned a few times that she thinks it sounds fun, so we will see what happens in the spring), but because if you’ve ever been frustrated and wanted to quit something, maybe you should think twice before you do.
Each week I have the pleasure of working with frustrated couples who admit they don’t know what they’re doing. And although they want to play the game of keepin’ love alive, no one has really ever shown them how to do it.
Sure, we were all given some basic and general instructions on the job, like be kind, learn to forgive, and turn the other cheek, but that’s about as helpful as “Hit the ball towards the hole” when it really comes down to it.
So each year millions of couples give up on keepin’ love alive. More frustrated and hopeless than when they started, they pay their tab to the attorney’s, go their separate ways, and vow, often, to never play that game again.
But what if a little coaching could help? When reviewing progress with couples who have been coming to therapy and are doing better, I often ask “Where would your relationship be now if you hadn’t started therapy?”, and their answer is often “We would be divorced by now.”
If I started golf lessons I likely would never become a pro. I probably wouldn’t even win any trophies. But at least I would learn enough skill that what is currently miserable would become enjoyable. At least enjoyable enough that I could take my kids to Top Golf and not have to censor my language.
And so it is with most couples. Most will not come in with the goal of becoming the happiest couple on earth. Most will not invest enough time, money or effort to take a trophy at the next Valentine’s Day competition.
But they will learn enough skill that they can be happy. Happy enough that keepin’ love alive becomes an enjoyable journey to tackle together, not a miserable chore that must be endured until the kids move out. Not something they want to quit.
So if you need a little coaching, come on in. There’s no shame in learning how to play the game of keepin’ love alive, especially in a world where so many frustrated people are throwing in the towel and walking away instead.
Then, if you have the skills to keep love alive, and you both golf, you can have quite the enjoyable time keepin’ love alive.
