KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: I know many celebrities

I know many celebrities. In fact, it’s not uncommon for me to spend time with them often. Some of them have even shared intimate details with me that I have been sworn to keep secret. It has been my pleasure to get to know them, and often their families, and see them grow on their journey to success.
Mark Anderson
You see, while I have met a few Hollywood celebrities, these are not the celebrities I speak of and often spend time with. Instead, the celebrities I speak of are my clients and the many people I know putting family first.
By definition, a celebrity is one who is celebrated. We see this often in sports as fans line up to yell, scream, cheer, and even make contact with some of their favorite athletes. Similar actions are made toward many Hollywood actors as people line the streets in hopes of autographs and photographs of the big screen hot shots.
But why should such celebration be limited to famous actors and sports players? Especially since many of them, from many angles, desire no celebration at all.
This week, however, I did learn of 13 well-known celebrities who married their high school sweethearts, and still remain married to them today. To my pleasant surprise such great characters as Jon Bon Jovi, LeBron James, Thomas Rhett, and even Snoop Dogg made the list of such accomplished individuals.
I was impressed that with such fame, fortune, and pressures in their lives they chose to remain married to the same individual. It seems that in such a lifestyle so many temptations and distractions could, and often do, take out the best people.
Yet then I began to ponder. In our own ways, don’t we all have temptations and distractions that could, and often do, derail the best of the best people we know, including ourselves?
How often I meet with couples who had no ill intent to fall out of love or harm one another. Yet the small distractions that we all face took over little by little over time, and little by little, they grew distant from one another. Before they knew it, they felt more like distant friends or roommates who lost touch with one another rather than long-time lovers.
In retrospect, don’t we all know local celebrities, then, who have, despite the many options, distractions, and temptations kept their love alive? Some of us may even have such celebrities right in our own homes, and right in our own marriages.
And in the same manner, should not these celebrities be celebrated, too? Especially if they are married to you.
What a humble realization to discover that despite all the options your spouse has, they decide to spend time with you. Instead of playing on their phone the whole time, or leaving to go out with their friends day after day, they instead make you a priority?
In such humble realization, I often say to my wife, “Thanks for spending time with me.” To me, she is a celebrity indeed.
And rightfully so, we should celebrate our celebrities. When they walk in the door after a long day at work. When they spend countless hours raising our children, fixing leaky sinks, or repeating the same endless house chores again and again. When they choose not to be distracted and instead listen again and again to our ongoing stories about work, in-laws, and that annoying coworker who never seems to catch a clue.
If we want to see celebrities, we need not go far. And when we see them, we should celebrate them just as you would another celebrity. How great they would feel if we not only saw them as a celebrity, but also celebrated them as a celebrity, too.
I’m honored to work with couples every week who deserve celebration. People who, despite the social acceptance of divorce, decide instead to fight to keep their love alive. They, indeed, deserve celebration.
I have been inspired by famous celebrities such as Dwayne Johnson, Cameron Diaz, Dolly Parton and Alex Trebek, who, despite his recent battle with pancreatic cancer, stayed positive and motivated.
But more so I am honored to be inspired by many local celebrities who work hard, enjoy, and reap the benefits of keepin’ love alive. Even a celebrity that lives right inside my home, and deserves to be celebrated accordingly.
Celebrities. You don’t have to go far to be inspired and to celebrate their greatness.
Remember, successful relationships are easier than you think but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff.. He’s can be reached at 308-635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
