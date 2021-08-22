KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: I know many celebrities

Yet then I began to ponder. In our own ways, don’t we all have temptations and distractions that could, and often do, derail the best of the best people we know, including ourselves?

How often I meet with couples who had no ill intent to fall out of love or harm one another. Yet the small distractions that we all face took over little by little over time, and little by little, they grew distant from one another. Before they knew it, they felt more like distant friends or roommates who lost touch with one another rather than long-time lovers.

In retrospect, don’t we all know local celebrities, then, who have, despite the many options, distractions, and temptations kept their love alive? Some of us may even have such celebrities right in our own homes, and right in our own marriages.

And in the same manner, should not these celebrities be celebrated, too? Especially if they are married to you.

What a humble realization to discover that despite all the options your spouse has, they decide to spend time with you. Instead of playing on their phone the whole time, or leaving to go out with their friends day after day, they instead make you a priority?

In such humble realization, I often say to my wife, “Thanks for spending time with me.” To me, she is a celebrity indeed.