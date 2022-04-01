KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: I Saw the Beauty

Like you I have been to multiple art museums over time and been completely bored out of my mind. A bunch of old paintings of old boring things people used to do back in the old days; sitting by the lake with their umbrellas, or sitting in a park, or even worse, multiple portrait paintings of people I don’t even know, and none of them are even smiling.

And that doesn’t include the weird art. As a youth I got in trouble at an art museum for attempting to touch a pile of rocks that looked like they had just been dumped there. Before I could even get close an overly concerned security guard quickly jumped in front of me.

And then there’s always the awkward painting and statues of nude people we’ve all tried to avoid. Now we’ve got a combination of seemingly inappropriate, odd, and uncomfortable artwork to hurriedly pass through, only to walk into the next room and find more of it staring us right in the face!

And yet, just recently during a trip to Omaha we visited the Joslyn Art Museum, and I loved it! And guess what it contained? All of the boring art mentioned above!

I even found myself staring at 19th century paintings of weird things like a spilled bowl of peaches, a peacock, and multiple paintings of everyday, old things to do, like a woman reading a book and two other women standing in a field talking while they held baskets of food.

And I was enjoying this why? Because I came to the realization that what makes art beautiful goes way beyond just its color and shape. That if one will slow down and look a little closer, amazing details exist that otherwise are easily overlooked. And it is in these fine details that the real beauty can be found.

For so long I had been rushing through museums scarcely looking at a picture unless it instantly caught my eye with something amazing. And if it didn’t, I hurriedly went to the next room in hopes of finding something more interesting and entertaining ahead.

While I think the Joslyn Art Museum is beautiful, I’m not sure they hold anything more impressive than any other museum I have been to. After all, I didn’t even see an awkwardly placed pile of rocks!

So what changed? I did. I slowed down and started to look for beauty in the small details of what otherwise seemed boring and average. And when I did, I saw amazing things.

And so it can get with our marriages. Day after day we see and do the same things. Eat the same meals. Watch the same shows. Do the same dishes, and wear the same outfits. And with such repetitive activity, it can get pretty boring.

So just like I slowed down, if you want to see the true beauty in your relationship, slow down and start to notice the fine details. Just like with art, the beauty is found in the details.

I’m amazed and humbled about all the fine details my wife puts into each meal. I can barely wait for a Poptart to come out of the toaster, and she spends hours preparing for, shopping for, and prepping every single meal.

The amount of work and detail in each meal shows her love and concern for us. Yet if I just speedily scarf down each meal, not paying attention to the fine details, I miss her expression of love and caring and it just becomes another meal.

Each day our spouses do some pretty amazing things. From going to work to cleaning the cars and doing the laundry and caring for the children (those that live at home, and those that don’t). Then there’s tirelessly paying the bills, fixing the leaky sink and even listening to our long, drawn out boring stories.

So if your relationship is becoming pretty drab, start slowing down and noticing the fine details. Even if you end up going through the section with the nudity, slowing down can help us see the beauty that has been there the whole time, but simply overlooked.

Beauty. It’s beyond shape and size.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.