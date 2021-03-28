Keepin’ Love Alive: If I May...

My wife and I celebrated 28 years of marriage this week. That sounds like a lot longer than it feels, which I suppose is a good sign.
While I realize there are many who are farther along in the journey of marriage, I’d like to share a few observations that I’ve picked up along the way. Let’s see if you think my insights are accurate or not.
First, I continue to be amazed how central a strong friendship is to a happy marriage. You hear a lot about the importance of good communication, having similar interests, learning to forgive one another, and even the importance of splitting the house chores equally.
But rarely do you hear much talk about the importance of keeping your friendship strong. Yet it is my conviction that this is the most crucial part of it all.
In an arch, the keystone is the top stone, directly overhead. It is “key” in supporting the arch in such that if it is removed, the rest of the arch comes crumbling down. Even if the other pieces are independently strong, the arch can not survive without the keystone.
In a healthy relationship, the friendship is the keystone to happiness. Without it, the relationship comes crumbling down even if the other components of the relationship are solid at the time.
Accordingly, in an arch and in a marriage, one must put the most effort, concentration, concern and strength into keeping the keystone strong. While other stones are important, none of them will matter in the long run if the keystone gets weak and breaks.
Too many people put effort into communication, budgeting, fair-fighting and compromise while at the same time neglecting the friendship. Much like strengthening each part of the arch except the keystone, this approach will not work.
The keystone in both an arch and in a marriage locks all the other pieces together and allows the arch to support weight. It’s called a “key”stone for a reason, so keep it strong.
Second, women can be intense sometimes. And this scares most men. I have one daredevil client who is not afraid to take on any physical challenge, and often does. But when his wife is mad at him, he crumbles like a baby and easily becomes overwhelmed and scared.
I’ve learned in this process that intense women, most often, have good intent. They often react in such a way because they are scared. Much like you would yell at your child if they ran into the street, scared women often respond to threats with intensity.
If a man can view his wife as scared and worried rather than mad and out of control, then he can respond in a way to help lower her fear, thus lowering her intensity, too.
One time my wife got mad at me because I was following too close to the car in front of us. I could have responded with all kinds of ways to justify and defend my actions. I could have even gotten defensive stating she was insulting my driving abilities.
Yet because we had our family in the car, and she hadn’t eaten for a while, I chose instead to see her as hangry and worried that her children might get hurt if the car in front of us were to suddenly stop. I appreciate her watching out for our safety, and I fed her soon, too.
I’ve also learned the importance of apologizing quickly. It helps wounds heal faster. In marriage we are all going to make mistakes, it’s part of the process and even the best of the best couples aren’t perfect, so expect to make mistakes.
So when you do, apologize and move on quickly. Unless this current argument is going to end the marriage, then there’s no reason to drag it out any longer. Apologize, forgive, and move on.
Dragging it on does you no good in the long run and only wastes time that could have been spent on better things. In the words of an excellent colleague of mine, Jan Johnson, “Being bitter is like drinking a cup of poison hoping it kills the other person.” So forgive, move on, and be happy.
Finally, plan in the fun. Life gets busy and if you don’t plan in the fun it often doesn’t happen. People remember to pay the bills and mow the lawn and attend to all the necessities, but often put the fun on the backburner and it never happens. As one wise client said to me this week, “We put in on the backburner. I just didn’t realize the backburner was turned off.”
I realize the above list is not all comprehensive, and there are multiple other lessons I could have (and will) speak of. Nonetheless, I hope these words of wisdom, if they can be considered such, help you keep love alive at whatever stage you’re in.
Even moreso, I hope it generates a discussion between you and your partner on what you think it takes to keep a relationship strong for the long run.
Remember, successful relationships are easier than you think but harder than you act
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To learn more about his services, call 635-2800 or visit online at www.panhadlecouples.com