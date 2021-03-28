Keepin’ Love Alive: If I May...

My wife and I celebrated 28 years of marriage this week. That sounds like a lot longer than it feels, which I suppose is a good sign.

While I realize there are many who are farther along in the journey of marriage, I’d like to share a few observations that I’ve picked up along the way. Let’s see if you think my insights are accurate or not.

First, I continue to be amazed how central a strong friendship is to a happy marriage. You hear a lot about the importance of good communication, having similar interests, learning to forgive one another, and even the importance of splitting the house chores equally.

But rarely do you hear much talk about the importance of keeping your friendship strong. Yet it is my conviction that this is the most crucial part of it all.

In an arch, the keystone is the top stone, directly overhead. It is “key” in supporting the arch in such that if it is removed, the rest of the arch comes crumbling down. Even if the other pieces are independently strong, the arch can not survive without the keystone.

In a healthy relationship, the friendship is the keystone to happiness. Without it, the relationship comes crumbling down even if the other components of the relationship are solid at the time.