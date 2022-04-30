Keepin’ Love Alive: Is Your Relationship in the Waiting Room?

Years ago, before pagers and cell phones were popular, my wife had surgery. There was a large waiting room where you could sit and wait to get updates on your loved one. At the front of the room sat a volunteer at a desk with a phone.

Besides me, there were many other people in the room waiting for updates on their loved ones, too. Every once in a while the phone would ring and it would be a nurse calling from surgery with an update. When it rang, we all sat anxiously wondering if the call was for us.

If it wasn’t, you would watch discreetly, and even listen in a bit if you could, to see what kind of report the person received. A sense of relief would come over you when they got good news.

Clearly, this was an anxious time for all of us, hoping for the best, but also realizing that surgery comes with risk, and despite our greatest hopes, wants, and even prayers, sometimes things don’t come out the way we had hoped.

Although this event happened years ago, I remember looking around at how differently people were responding to their time in the waiting room. Some looked very anxious, even pacing back and forth.

Some looked so relaxed they were sleeping or reading the newspaper. Even though we were all in the same situation, how each person spent their time in the waiting room sure seemed to make a difference.

Years later, as a couple’s therapist, I work with many people who are stuck in an emotional waiting room. With their marriage on the rocks, they wonder if it’s going to work out or not. Feeling anxious is not an uncommon event.

Anxiety can come from both spouses, whether they are sure if they want to work things out or not. To work it out means it may get worse again. To leave, on the other hand, means major changes and an unknown future. Either way, doubt, anxiety and uncertainty can reign in a relationship on the rocks.

I have learned that how they wait in the waiting room, just like during surgeries, makes a big difference. Some seem to cope better and others seem to only make an already difficult situation worse by how they respond.

Those who don’t cope so well struggle with uncontrolled anxiety. They don’t sleep well. They can’t concentrate. They cry a lot. It leaks into all areas of their life, making everything more difficult. They may have a difficult time giving their spouse the time and space they’ve requested or trusting a spouse who says it will get better and is working hard to make it so.

Those who cope well still have anxiety (who wouldn’t?). However, they realize that uncontrolled anxiety is only going to worsen the situation for them and for their spouse. So while they may not be relaxed, they certainly put concentrated effort into managing their symptoms instead of allowing their symptoms to manage them.

This may mean they attend therapy, or dive deeper into their spirituality. They may go to the gym more or spend more time in nature. Whatever it is, lowering their fear and anxiety doesn’t just happen, but comes as the result of their conscious effort.

Waiting in the emotional waiting room is never a fun experience for either partner. When your marriage is on the rocks, it’s going to be a pretty emotional time.

Yet how one responds when in that waiting room not only dictates whether you’ll feel better or worse, but also can influence the future of your relationship. After all, if you’re a depressed, anxious mess who begs your spouse to come back every time you see them, do you think they’re going to find that attractive and want to come back anytime soon?

Instead, learn to control your symptoms. Learn how to grieve appropriately and become a better person through the process. Become someone who your spouse wants to date again. Become the old, likable you. Maybe even work on a couple of the things that may have contributed to a failing relationship.

Waiting rooms. It’s not the what, but the how, that is going to make a difference when your relationship is on the line. So whatever it may take, take time to breathe, relax and make the best of this unknown time.

And if I can do anything to help during this anxious time, just remember I’m only a phone call away.

For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.