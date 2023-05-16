Happy belated Mother’s Day. If you’re the female in the relationship, quickly pass this article on to your husband. He’s got work to do as we make celebrating mothers an attitude, not a once-a-year event.

Men, research shows that if a woman works outside the home and her husband doesn’t help around the house, the chance of divorce is 97% higher. Rather than grabbing a calculator to analyze this statistic, you best grab a broom and get moving.

I understand that men conversate less than women, so I’ll keep this short: Go grab a broom and start working. And on your way to the cleaning closet, hand this back to your wife so she can finish the article.

Women, most of you work very hard. You labor outside the home and still carry the lion's share of the domestic responsibilities. One study found that only 15% of relationships were splitting the household chores equally between husband and wife. In a study with even worse findings, only 51% of men participated at all in household cleaning or food preparation.

But for women like yourselves, with your husband cleaning as you read, the dynamic is changing. And when dads learn to participate in the household responsibilities they also train their sons to do the same in their future marriage.

While it’s great to have the dishes done and the laundry put away so you don’t have to do it all, it’s really more than that. It’s really about attitude.

Men who help their wives around the house do so because they respect them. They understand that it’s not fair you work just as hard outside the home and then be expected to do all the work at home, too. So he pitches in to ease the burden. And while it’s true that if the mama bears not happy nobody’s happy, most men help because they care, not because they’re scared.

That attitude of respect is still one that can be challenged by other men in our day. Seen as “women’s work," these less-evolved men find it unnecessary to help around the house. And that’s an attitude that doesn’t convey very much respect toward you.

Most good husbands today will have a story or two about interacting with the less-evolved male. I remember a guy who stopped by when I was mopping the floor. Years later, he told me “I remember the time I came over and you were mopping the floor and I thought, ‘What the heck is he doing?’”

So as you sit and relax and read this article and he anxiously does the dishes, please be mindful of the respect he has for you. When he helps with the kids, or puts the groceries away, remember it’s his way of showing he cares.

And while he may not be perfect in every way, he’s got a great attitude and he expresses that through being helpful in the home. In today’s society, it’s still common for men not to help so he certainly doesn’t do it because everyone else is doing it too.

And finally, women, remember one more research study. It showed that men who do more chores also get more physical affection from their wives. And that’s a great reward for a husband who has a good attitude.

Now you better go check and make sure he’s not just making a bigger mess. If he is, be sure to respond the way my wife does: “Well, honey, this just shows you need more practice.”

Have a great week keepin’ love alive, happy belated Mother’s Day, and enjoy the benefits of having a husband with an attitude.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.