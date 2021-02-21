KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: It's cold!

No surprise to locals, it’s cold outside! It seems that each winter we have a week or so where the temperatures plummet, and here we are. While we shouldn’t be surprised, it certainly doesn’t make it any more pleasant. Nonetheless, that’s winter in Nebraska, and soon we’ll be out on the new walking path and back to the lake again enjoying warmer weather.
Much like cold temperatures in Nebraska, it’s not uncommon for couples to hit cold spells in their relationship, too. While they may be no fun either, they usually pass rather quickly and life gets back to happier times again.
The temporary sickness of a spouse, the return to school to get a degree, the extended stay of your in-laws, a new baby in the home or even a move can bring temporarily cold times in a relationship.
Since we’re all human and susceptible to having bad days we won’t always be acting as well as would be ideal. A problem at work may lead to grumpiness at home, stress over finances or worry about other non-relationship concerns may still leak into our relationships when we’re grumpy.
But whether you’re dealing with the temporary cold weather outside, or a cold spell in your relationship, the same strategy can help you survive: First, look forward to better days, and second, look for the good even when it’s cold.
One of my favorite studies shows that most unhappiness in a relationship is temporary. As the couple’s situation changes over time, happiness often returns again.
Over time, finances improved, young children grew older and became more self sufficient and those that were sick got better. With the passage of time, and the right attitude, happiness returned to more than two-thirds of once miserable couples.
Most of us know couples, and even have experienced ourselves, cold times that took a toll, and then thankfully passed. While it wasn’t fun, everyone is back on track now and hoping for better luck in the future. When my father passed, when I’ve switched jobs, raising young children on little money, and moving are all times that come to my mind.
Rather than giving up during these tough times, successful couples had the attitude that the cold days were only temporary. This optimism helped them look forward to better days rather than dwelling on their current misery, even if they weren’t having a lot of fun in the moment.
Even during difficult times, they also found good things to celebrate. While a funeral may be a sad event, it’s a wonderful time for family to gather together, support each other, and enjoy one another’s company. Without noticing the good, the tough times are even tougher.
While a home remodel or addition of another child may bring temporary madness and irritability, in the long run you certainly can come out ahead. Short term sacrifice, just like in the game of baseball, can bring long term gain.
A move to a new city, adjusting to retirement, or the blending of two families after marriage may even challenge the best couples. Yet there’s also awesome opportunities that would not have existed if these trying times didn’t happen.
Much like the cold temperatures of winter will never be my favorite, cold spells in a relationship are nothing to long for either. But just like the cold days of winter, for most couples relationship satisfaction naturally cycles between hot and cold, between ups and downs, and the future gets better as time goes on and things resolve.
During a relationship cold spell it’s important to look forward to the warmer days and to find joy in the journey, no matter what it brings. This good attitude and optimism can make all the difference during difficult times.
I can’t wait for the warmer temperatures later this week. And if you’re currently in a cold spell in your relationship, keep your head up, get a little extra help if needed, and look forward to those warmer days. For most people, they will come as they aim to keep love alive for a lifetime.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health. He can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.