KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: It's cold!

No surprise to locals, it’s cold outside! It seems that each winter we have a week or so where the temperatures plummet, and here we are. While we shouldn’t be surprised, it certainly doesn’t make it any more pleasant. Nonetheless, that’s winter in Nebraska, and soon we’ll be out on the new walking path and back to the lake again enjoying warmer weather.

Much like cold temperatures in Nebraska, it’s not uncommon for couples to hit cold spells in their relationship, too. While they may be no fun either, they usually pass rather quickly and life gets back to happier times again.

The temporary sickness of a spouse, the return to school to get a degree, the extended stay of your in-laws, a new baby in the home or even a move can bring temporarily cold times in a relationship.

Since we’re all human and susceptible to having bad days we won’t always be acting as well as would be ideal. A problem at work may lead to grumpiness at home, stress over finances or worry about other non-relationship concerns may still leak into our relationships when we’re grumpy.

But whether you’re dealing with the temporary cold weather outside, or a cold spell in your relationship, the same strategy can help you survive: First, look forward to better days, and second, look for the good even when it’s cold.