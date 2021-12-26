Keepin' Love Alive: It's OK

It’s been said that this is the most wonderful time of the year. Until it’s not.

Covid, sickness, unexpected loss and the missing, and passing, of family members makes this anything but the most wonderful time of the year for many. Add job stress, and even job loss, and, if nothing else the rising price of groceries, and this time can be stressful for anyone.

And, all things considered, it’s OK if this is not the most wonderful time of the year for you. And if not for you, certainly for someone else you know and care about.

Nonetheless, many feel the pressure to smile and wish others well with a heart full of cheer. Many misunderstanding people even assume that the happy holidays should help these down-trodden people feel better. But the opposite is often just the case.

Being constantly reminded about the happiness of the season, the down-on-their-luck individual may feel even worse about not feeling happy. After all, everywhere they turn they are continually reminded about the happiness of others.

We often do our best to wish all we can a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, and of course we should. No reason to wish doom and gloom on all we meet, is there? Bah humbug!