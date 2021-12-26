Keepin' Love Alive: It's OK

It’s been said that this is the most wonderful time of the year. Until it’s not.
Covid, sickness, unexpected loss and the missing, and passing, of family members makes this anything but the most wonderful time of the year for many. Add job stress, and even job loss, and, if nothing else the rising price of groceries, and this time can be stressful for anyone.
And, all things considered, it’s OK if this is not the most wonderful time of the year for you. And if not for you, certainly for someone else you know and care about.
Nonetheless, many feel the pressure to smile and wish others well with a heart full of cheer. Many misunderstanding people even assume that the happy holidays should help these down-trodden people feel better. But the opposite is often just the case.
Being constantly reminded about the happiness of the season, the down-on-their-luck individual may feel even worse about not feeling happy. After all, everywhere they turn they are continually reminded about the happiness of others.
We often do our best to wish all we can a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, and of course we should. No reason to wish doom and gloom on all we meet, is there? Bah humbug!
But with about one in ten people suffering this season, it’s likely we all know at least one person who isn’t having a Merry Christmas. And if we’re in the true Christmas spirit, this is the one person who may matter the most.
How does this topic find its way into an article about keepin’ love alive? Let’s look at a few different possibilities.
First, perhaps you are the depressed individual this season. Maybe this season just isn’t as happy as you wish it were. If that’s the case, it is what it is. It’s OK not to be OK. Not every minute of every day, even during December, need be happy.
Forcing yourself to try and feel better because everyone expects you to often only worsens the problem. Simply allowing yourself to be a bit down can actually help things go better, not worse. It’s OK, not to be OK this year.
A depressed individual must also be aware of the damage this can cause on a relationship. Depressed people, often miserable themselves, may take out their misery on others, and often on those whom they care the most about.
When feeling depressed, seeking a bit of extra support is often immensely helpful. Obviously if a person ever has feelings of self harm, they should seek help immediately.
But even in cases much less severe, having someone to talk to, like a close friend, preacher, or therapist, can be a great gift to yourself this Christmas season. Listening to good music, reading your favorite book, or going to a movie, even by yourself, can be a great gift to yourself this year.
Perhaps instead of being the depressed one, your spouse is a bit more blue this season than usual. If that’s the case, a supportive spouse may be just what the doctor ordered.
There’s all kinds of research, and common sense, that says an understanding spouse is a great remedy for depression. If your spouse is feeling down, be a bit more understanding. A bit more patient. A bit more kind.
It’s already a tough enough time for those down in the dumps, and the last thing they need is their spouse, who married them for better or for worse, to turn on them, too. Be kind, even if you don’t feel like it.
Finally, maybe you and your partner find yourselves in good spirits
this year. If so, congratulations. I wish you such luck each Christmas season.
If this is the case, I challenge you to join together and help someone who isn’t having such good fortune. Maybe someone who lost a spouse, or a job, or a friend or family member this year needs a little extra care and compassion during a difficult time.
Often just taking a bit more time with a down-trodden individual can make a world of difference. Rather than a physical gift quickly dropped off, the gift of time and a listening ear can be the most wonderful present to those who are lowly in heart.
Whatever your situation is with depression this Christmas season, please remember that not all are feeling merry this time of year. And while you may be enjoying the most wonderful time of the year this year, helping someone who isn’t, even if that individual is yourself, can be one of the greatest gifts you ever give.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson, MS, LIMHP is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 635-2800 or visit online at www.panhandlecouples.com