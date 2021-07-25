Keepin’ Love Alive: Just Below the Surface

In my opinion, there was no need to swim into the deep water to see all the beautiful and amazing fish; they were right there, just below the surface. And I’m sure they had been there the whole time, we had just never looked.

Snorkeling to me is an amazing experience. While playing on the beach was fun, snorkeling brought a deeper level of enjoyment. Walking and swimming hand in hand with my sweetie, we saw amazing things we never saw while staying on the surface.

Of course, we snorkeled again. Next time we brought a camera. Once we even went on a snorkeling boat. But of all the experiences, none beat walking hand in hand and seeing the amazing beauty just below the surface of such shallow water.

I often think of that experience while having conversations with my wife. We talk about a lot of day-to-day stuff. We talk about the kids’ schedule, and about what to have for dinner, and about who we saw at the grocery store and what we heard about on the news.

I enjoy such conversations with my wife. She makes me laugh, and her intelligence and interest in my stories always keeps me coming back for more. Even when we are simply chatting about the weather, I have a lot of fun talking with her. Sometimes I think it can’t get any better than this.