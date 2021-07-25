Keepin’ Love Alive: Just Below the Surface

Recently some friends of ours got married and headed to Hawaii for their honeymoon. Like many of you, my wife and I have been to those beautiful islands and still reminisce about the many beautiful things we saw and experiences we had.
Mark Anderson
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 3…
We have enjoyed reliving our vacation through their many amazing posts. Congratulations Smith family; we wish you the best years ahead!
My wife and I had been there quite a few days before we went snorkeling. We played on the beach, tanned, swam, visited and even tried boogie boarding. There was a lot of fun and excitement on those days. I figured it couldn’t get any better than this.
When the time arrived to attempt snorkeling, we headed to the beach again. We strapped on our gear and began to walk deeper and deeper into the water. I was prepared to swim out quite far, farther than we had gone out on any other day, to see the beautiful fish deep below.
When we had walked into chest high water, I looked below the surface just to see what I could see. Of course, being in such shallow water, I expected to see nothing. But to my amazement, just below the surface of such shallow water, colorful fish were everywhere.
Suddenly, I was hooked on snorkeling, and I hadn’t even explored the deep water yet. Instead of going out further, we made our way over to a nearby shallow cove and explored there. That day, ironically, I spent more time walking in the water than I did swimming.
In my opinion, there was no need to swim into the deep water to see all the beautiful and amazing fish; they were right there, just below the surface. And I’m sure they had been there the whole time, we had just never looked.
Snorkeling to me is an amazing experience. While playing on the beach was fun, snorkeling brought a deeper level of enjoyment. Walking and swimming hand in hand with my sweetie, we saw amazing things we never saw while staying on the surface.
Of course, we snorkeled again. Next time we brought a camera. Once we even went on a snorkeling boat. But of all the experiences, none beat walking hand in hand and seeing the amazing beauty just below the surface of such shallow water.
I often think of that experience while having conversations with my wife. We talk about a lot of day-to-day stuff. We talk about the kids’ schedule, and about what to have for dinner, and about who we saw at the grocery store and what we heard about on the news.
I enjoy such conversations with my wife. She makes me laugh, and her intelligence and interest in my stories always keeps me coming back for more. Even when we are simply chatting about the weather, I have a lot of fun talking with her. Sometimes I think it can’t get any better than this.
But often, when I take the time to look just below the surface of the conversation, I am amazed at the beauty I see there.
A conversation about her day, for example, is certainly interesting. She may tell me of a friend she saw at the store, or maybe tell me of the money she saved by finding that needed item on sale.
But just below this surface level conversation is where the real beauty lies. Where the conversation turns from just enjoyable to being meaningful.
Running into a friend, for example, is not just about the event, but about what it means to her. About feeling important and liked by another, perhaps.
And while I’m always happy when she saves us some money, below the surface is the real meaning of that news. It’s about her feeling competent in her role of shopping for our family, and of helping me provide financially. Certainly she is proud of herself when she saves a buck or two.
When we take the time to talk about our conversation on a little deeper level, it totally transforms the experience. Suddenly, instead of just hearing about the price of Tide, I’m reminded of her talent and skill in her job as a stay-at-home mom.
Unexpectedly, instead of just being filled with fun conversation, I’m filled with respect, fondness and admiration for the person she is. A conversation that started off as enjoyable has now transformed into being meaningful and has helped keep my love alive.
So next time you find yourself in another surface level conversation, take the time to look a little deeper; to explore what the real meaning of the conversation is. I think you’ll be amazed at the real beauty that lies just below the surface.
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 635-2800 or visit online at www.panhandlecouples.com