As I teach my youngest son to drive I am reminded of a quote a wise driving instructor once told me: “Never look where you don’t want to go. If you don’t want to end up in the ditch, don’t look at it. Instead, look where you want the car to go.”
In therapy this week I had a miraculous session with a couple who quickly learned to apply this concept, and it changed everything. At first, the husband was very negative, pointing out all the errors his wife was making. He was so determined to assure that I knew everything that was wrong that he even called me in between sessions once to complain about a recent fight.
When they arrived for their session this week, I admit I was not excited to see them. His negativity was wearing me down. Yet a miraculous shift soon happened and he became one of my favorite clients of all time.
I shared the above quote and warned him of my concern that if he continued to focus on the negative that no real progress could ever be made. While it is important to identify what’s wrong, one must look forward to fix their problems, not backwards.
Similar to driving, one must look forward, not backwards, to drive safely. While rear view mirrors are important, one must be sure to not focus too much on where they have been, but instead where they are headed.
Perhaps it is summed up best by a client of mine who stated, “We have to learn from the past, but not live in the past.”
Once my client understood this idea in session, everything changed. Instead of complaining about the past he started to dream of the future. Using the idea that we must begin with the end in mind, he started talking about the relationship he wished he had with his wife. One with more peace and less fighting, with more friendship and less distance between them.
We started to learn from their past to better understand the things they did to stay close, to keep their friendship strong, and to fight less often. Each one of them started discussing things they needed to do better to establish peace again.
Soon they started identifying individual goals they could work on to once again establish the relationship they both missed. These individual goals then led to a discussion about things they could do together to get their relationship back on track. The session ended with each of them excited about the relationship they were going to build as they look forward instead of back.
At the end of the session, the husband apologized to me. He admitted he had never been to therapy before and he thought it was a place you went to complain and get things off your chest. While I agreed that sometimes this is true, I reminded him that a good driver always spends more time looking forward rather than backwards.
So as you keep love alive this week remember to look forward. Remember to dream about what could be rather than complain about what is not. Remember to always lead with a carrot and not a stick and you’ll be well on your way to keepin’ love alive.
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact call (308) 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com
