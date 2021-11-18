KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Know the Facts

And the deceit goes on. When a marriage is broken up by infidelity, the unfaithful partner only ends up in the other relationship about ten percent of the time. And only about five percent of the time does that relationship lead to marriage. And when it does, less than twenty five percent of those will stay married.

Although it is hard to estimate how many people step out of their relationships to seek companionship elsewhere, we can all agree that it happens too often. And we can agree that the consequences are devastating for those involved.

While it has been my pleasure to help many affair-ridden couples get life back on track and even save their struggling relationship, I’m a big believer that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

So what do we learn from the devastating statistics of infidelity? First, that recovery is possible. More and more techniques, honed by working with more and more couples over time, have allowed researchers to learn what works, and what doesn’t, when helping couples successfully navigate such catastrophic times.

But such is true about breast cancer and colon cancer, too. Yet this doesn’t mean that any of us should wish to experience those just to celebrate the increasing odds of survival. Just like cancer, affairs leave scars that will never go away.