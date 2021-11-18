KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Know the Facts

Being deceived can be one of the worst experiences a person can have. From loss of money, self-confidence, courage, and even life, deception takes a heavy toll on its victims.
One way or another, we’ve all been deceived and felt frustrated as a result. Maybe we trusted a friend who ended up letting us down in a time of need. Maybe we lent money to someone who promised to pay it back, but never did. One way or another, we have all been the victim of deceit.
The lure of infidelity can also be a powerful, and devastating, form of deceit. Many who enter its traps are seeking companionship, understanding, and even friendship that they may be lacking in their current relationship.
Many of these traps start off as an innocent attempt at kindness and friendship, but then progress beyond acceptable measures, leaving those involved often trapped between the pains of guilt and the pleasures of wanted companionship.
While many of these forbidden pursuits may eventually involve physical intimacy, too, research shows that for most this was not the intended course of action as much as was companionship and acceptance. Most are trying to fill the void of parallel lives that has so heavily infiltrated their current relationship.
Yet the deceit of infidelity usually leads to more problems than solutions in the long run. Statistically most affairs are discovered sooner or later. Statistically less that half of all couples who suffer infidelity will stay married, with some studies showing that less than twenty percent do.
And the deceit goes on. When a marriage is broken up by infidelity, the unfaithful partner only ends up in the other relationship about ten percent of the time. And only about five percent of the time does that relationship lead to marriage. And when it does, less than twenty five percent of those will stay married.
Although it is hard to estimate how many people step out of their relationships to seek companionship elsewhere, we can all agree that it happens too often. And we can agree that the consequences are devastating for those involved.
While it has been my pleasure to help many affair-ridden couples get life back on track and even save their struggling relationship, I’m a big believer that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
So what do we learn from the devastating statistics of infidelity? First, that recovery is possible. More and more techniques, honed by working with more and more couples over time, have allowed researchers to learn what works, and what doesn’t, when helping couples successfully navigate such catastrophic times.
But such is true about breast cancer and colon cancer, too. Yet this doesn’t mean that any of us should wish to experience those just to celebrate the increasing odds of survival. Just like cancer, affairs leave scars that will never go away.
Second, there is power in prevention when we realize that the number one reported reason for infidelity is loneliness. Cheaters described feeling unloved, ignored, unappreciated and emotionally disconnected from their partner. They reported that it was this void that led them to seek acceptance elsewhere.
Yet this loneliness didn’t develop overnight. For most, a gradual growing apart and loss of closeness built as couples became busier and busier and spent less time connecting like they used to.
Over time as they grew distant their conflict conversations often worsened, too. Feeling less like friends and more like roommates, couples were less likely to compromise and less willing to help each other meet even the most basic needs and requests.
This led to feeling like they had to work out problems on their own, only furthering the distance and void each partner felt. Soon one or both partners began to lean on others to fill the growing void and help resolve even life’s most basic wants and needs. Soon, for many, boundary violations continued to grow until full infidelity occurred.
Knowing the facts about infidelity can help us all avoid infidelity. And like with any disease, early detection can increase the odds of survival.
So should you find yourself anywhere in the scenario above, be sure to seek corrective action today. There can be hope for the future, but only if you take action before things worsen, no matter what stage you’re at.
Love is a tender thing that requires daily attention and nurture and therefore can become easy to neglect when life becomes busy. Yet just like a living plant or body, a little bit of TLC can go a long way in helping keep love alive for the long run.
So grab your partner’s favorite snack and sit down together and nurture not just your body, but your soul, as you reconnect in your journey of keepin’ love alive.
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 635-2800 or visit online at www.panhandlecouples.com.