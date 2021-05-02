KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Lawn Care

And it happens all the time. Studies have shown than the number one cause of relationship death is “a gradual growing apart and loss of closeness over time.” Most relationship don’t die a sudden death. Instead, much like a neglected lawn, they slowly wither away due to neglect.

Life gets busy for all of us. As a homeowner myself I have, at times, felt the need to apologize to my neighbors for the neglect of my lawn. Sometimes it gets a little tall and the weeds a little much. Thankfully, it’s never gone past the point of no repair.

There was a time in the past, however, that I thought I could care for it all myself. Too cheap to pay for professional weed control, I told myself I would go to the store and buy bags of weed killer and apply it myself.

Then life got busy and I didn’t make it to the store. But the weeds didn’t wait for me to have time, they began to grow anyway. And the beautiful lawn I once had started to show the signs of neglect as weeds took over.

Thankfully we were able to get some professional help from Lawn Partners (thanks Lola and team!), and with consistent watering and mowing, our lawn is looking healthy again. In fact, so healthy that our neighbor made a comment to me just the other day, in the middle of winter, how much better our lawn looked last year.