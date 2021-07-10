Keepin’ Love Alive: Learn to Fly

Last weekend, my son flew an airplane. Flying in the pilot’s seat, with the help of Marlin from Robbins Aviation, he was able to safely take us around to see local sites including Chimney Rock, Lake Minatare, and the Scotts Bluff National Monument.
Flight is an amazing phenomenon. In order for it to work properly, opposites must exist. There must be lift so an airplane can go up, and weight so it can come down. There must be thrust so it can speed up, and drag to slow it down.
Marlin knew the advantages of all four of these forces and helped my son use them to his advantage. While cruising, for example, he reduced drag to improve the airplane’s performance. During landing, however, he increased drag to slow down the airplane.
Knowing that all four forces are needed for a successful flight, a wise pilot would not dispose of any of them. Instead, like Marlin, they’re thankful for them and use them to their benefit.
How skilled a pilot is at managing these opposites influences how smooth the flight is. I remember a flight I made from Rapid City to Scottsbluff in a friend’s airplane. I was so bad at balancing lift and weight that I’m pretty sure my friend thought we were on a rollercoaster the whole time.
Couples can use these same concepts to help establish a successful marriage. First, they must understand that opposites are necessary for a happy marriage.
While at first opposites may seem annoying and even dangerous, wise couples realize that it’s these differences that lie at the heart of their success. Like a wise pilot, they would not dispose of these opposites.
Take the issue of money for example. Many couples argue over it with one spouse wanting to spend more and one fighting to spend less.
While at first it may seem that these differences work in opposition, much like thrust and drag, they are both necessary for a successful journey. One without the other and disaster is sure to follow.
Take two spenders, for example, and put them together. At first, it may seem like grand success until retirement comes and no money has been saved.
Take two savers and you can have just as much trouble. Granted, they may be set for retirement, but the journey there will be miserable as every penny is saved and no money is spent along the route.
But take a saver and put them with a spender and a successful marriage is soon possible. By learning to balance these differences, couples can save some money and spend some to as their journey towards retirement continues.
How skilled couples are at managing these opposites influences how happy they are in marriage. Whether it’s issues about money, time together versus time apart, or how to discipline the children, it’s the balance of such that matters most.
Unfortunately, unwise couples see these opposites as wrong, not as different. And they certainly don’t see them as beneficial. Then, instead of learning to use these opposites to their advantage, they become stumbling blocks.
Each saver should be glad they’re married to a spender. Each spender should be thankful for their saver. Whatever the opposite may be, it likely offers a necessary balance in establishing a happy union.
When I was younger I remember an experience I had flying a kite. I had let out all the string and therefore the kite was as high as it would go. But I wanted it to go higher.
I was frustrated that the string was holding it back. So I decided to let it go. I was prepared to watch my kite fly away, high into the sky.
But instead, once I let go the kite came crashing down. Turns out that the very string I thought was holding back my kite was actually keeping it flying high.
Welcome to marriage. As couples learn to be thankful for their differences and to use them to their benefit, then they can fly with such phenomenal wisdom, skill and courage that even the best pilots would be jealous.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act. For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 635-2800 or visit online at www.panhandlecouples.com