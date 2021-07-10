Keepin’ Love Alive: Learn to Fly

While at first opposites may seem annoying and even dangerous, wise couples realize that it’s these differences that lie at the heart of their success. Like a wise pilot, they would not dispose of these opposites.

Take the issue of money for example. Many couples argue over it with one spouse wanting to spend more and one fighting to spend less.

While at first it may seem that these differences work in opposition, much like thrust and drag, they are both necessary for a successful journey. One without the other and disaster is sure to follow.

Take two spenders, for example, and put them together. At first, it may seem like grand success until retirement comes and no money has been saved.

Take two savers and you can have just as much trouble. Granted, they may be set for retirement, but the journey there will be miserable as every penny is saved and no money is spent along the route.

But take a saver and put them with a spender and a successful marriage is soon possible. By learning to balance these differences, couples can save some money and spend some to as their journey towards retirement continues.