Keepin’ Love Alive: Learn to huddle

Football season is up and running! NFL action started this last week and both college and high school teams have already had some exciting games. Even if you’re not a fan of football (and literally thousands of games are coming up) there are some great lessons for all of us interested in keepin’ love alive.

One of them is the benefit of the huddle. Going back all the way to 1894, successful football teams have consistently used the huddle to help win games.

As defined by Wikipedia, a huddle is “the action of a team gathering together, usually in a tight circle, to strategize, motivate or celebrate.” While this seems like a great idea for a football team, I suggest that it is equally important for a healthy marriage.

Happy couples strategize their lives together. Rather than being subject to the rat race of life and only tending to their marriage with leftover time and energy, they make sure that they have a plan on how to keep love alive.

These huddles go from planning the little things like who is going to get the groceries for tonight’s dinner, to the larger topics like how to spend this Christmas or when to go visit the kids and grandkids.

Happy couples also use huddles to keep up-to-date on each other’s lives. The biggest detriment to keeping love alive over time is the gradual growing apart from one another. Spouses become more like distant roommates passing in the night rather than connected partners traveling life’s journey together.

To battle this concern, happy couples often huddle to discuss upcoming events in each other’s lives. Maybe one spouse has an upcoming meeting with a boss, or is hoping to close a big sale tomorrow. Or maybe an upcoming doctor’s appointment or lunch with a friend.

Additionally, after an event in football, according to Wikipedia, “a huddle may take place to congratulate one another for the team’s success, or to commiserate a defeat.”

Interestingly, we see happy couples utilize a similar huddle at the end of their day. Known officially as a “stress reducing conversation”, happy couples spend time discussing the ups and downs of the day. They use this time to celebrate and commiserate and to show support for one another, no matter what the day brought.

Huddles in football, and in marriage, also serve as a time to catch your breath. While there are occasions in football, and in life, when you must run without a huddle, doing so again and again can leave football player, and spouse alike, quickly out of breath.

A huddle allows one to catch their breath. To slow down in an otherwise busy life. Happy couples often have small rituals of connection that allow them to slow down and huddle together. Maybe it’s walking the dog together every night. Or watching a favorite TV show. Either way, whether in football or in marriage, catching your breath is crucial for success.

It’s tradition for football teams to huddle together before a play. We’ve all seen that done time and time again. Similarly, it would be wise for happy couples to decide when they will huddle together. In both football and marriage, huddles must be planned and well attended. And they do not need to be long and drug out; they just must be effective and often.

In the upcoming months thousands of huddles will be happening on football fields all across the world. Football fan or not, may you, too, use the power of the huddle in the upcoming months to help keep love alive.

For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.