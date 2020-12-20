Keepin’ Love Alive: Let’s Play Santa

While her efforts may sound considerate to those who read this article, and should clearly land her on the good list, if he chooses to see her efforts as intrusive and mistrusting, then he instead places her on the bad list.

While the above may sound absurd to many who read it, most of us can think of at least one couple where it appears that one unfortunate partner, despite their best efforts, can do no right in the eyes of the other.

More often, an error most of us are guilty of is simply overlooking the good efforts of our partner and therefore neglecting to put our partner on the good list. Since many of their kind efforts are quite small, they can easily go unnoticed.

Such simple things, for example, as your partner filling up your glass at dinner, helping with the dishes, or lending a hand to put the groceries away may all be overlooked as responsibilities instead of gestures of love. When this happens, we miss the opportunity of building up our relationship by showing appreciation and purposely placing our partner on the good list.