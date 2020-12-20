Keepin’ Love Alive: Let’s Play Santa

As we enter Christmas week, there’s no doubt that Santa will be double checking his list to see who’s been naughty and who’s been nice. And there’s no doubt that all of us will be on both lists.
Try as we may, we’re just not perfect people. However, research shows that couples who rate their relationships as happy tend to do things that would end them up on the good list at least five times more often than things likely to end them up on the bad list. So while you can be bad, just be careful not to be too bad.
Additionally, when individuals in a happy relationship find themselves on the bad list, instead of simply defending themselves and justifying their inappropriate behavior, they own their part of what went wrong and ask for forgiveness. While it may not happen overnight, such sincere apology, along with continued behaviors worthy of the good list, allow most couples to get back on track. Clearly, we’ve all needed to ask for forgiveness this year, and I hope you’re getting back on track.
While each individual has a responsibility to form habits worthy of the good list, which list they end up on is not entirely up to them. No matter how sincere and appropriate one’s behavior may be, if their partner tends to focus on the negative, the good efforts of the individual may still fall short of the good list they deserve.
Let’s say, for example, Misty takes the primary role in her relationship for preparing the dinners. To help her plan when to have the meals ready, she inquires on a daily basis about her husband’s schedule and how soon he’ll be home after work.
While her efforts may sound considerate to those who read this article, and should clearly land her on the good list, if he chooses to see her efforts as intrusive and mistrusting, then he instead places her on the bad list.
While the above may sound absurd to many who read it, most of us can think of at least one couple where it appears that one unfortunate partner, despite their best efforts, can do no right in the eyes of the other.
More often, an error most of us are guilty of is simply overlooking the good efforts of our partner and therefore neglecting to put our partner on the good list. Since many of their kind efforts are quite small, they can easily go unnoticed.
Such simple things, for example, as your partner filling up your glass at dinner, helping with the dishes, or lending a hand to put the groceries away may all be overlooked as responsibilities instead of gestures of love. When this happens, we miss the opportunity of building up our relationship by showing appreciation and purposely placing our partner on the good list.
Perhaps one of the greatest benefits of noticing our partner’s good actions is that it literally changes what we see. For example, if we label our partner as “lazy” then we expect to see behaviors that would match such a label and will actually be more likely to notice behaviors that confirm this expectation. On the other hand, if we continually keep a list of good things our partner is doing, this list trains us to expect the good and we naturally notice the good more than the bad.
Such an idea is summed up in a favorite quote of mine: “What you see depends on what you look for” and in a great marriage quote by Robert Anderson: “In every marriage more than a week old, there are grounds for divorce. The trick is to find, and continue to find, the grounds for marriage.”
Have a great Christmas week, and may you find yourself favorably on the nice list when Christmas morning rolls around.
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff and can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
