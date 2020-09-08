Keepin’ Love Alive: Light it Up

After years of faithful service, our water heater recently went out. With the help of a good friend (thanks Carl Baird) a new one was installed and we were down to the last step of simply lighting the pilot light. Although a small step and a small flame, without this crucial action, all our efforts would be wasted and no hot water would be provided. Why would anyone put in all the work and then simply not light the flame?
As luck would have it, we couldn’t get the gas to ignite to provide the necessary flame. After multiple attempts, we stopped to double check everything and even read the directions. Knowing the flame was crucial, we certainly were not going to give up now.
Finally, the little flame came to life and our job was complete. Now as long as I continue to pay the gas bill and maintain the water heater as needed, we should have hot water for years to come. So far all is well and we’re once again enjoying hot water day and night with the simple turn of a faucet.
The simple act of keeping the flame lit is similar to keeping love alive. While we often do big things to try to keep our love hot, it really is the small daily flame of affection that keeps love alive.
Yet much like Carl and I spent most of the time doing the big things, like carrying the water heater down the stairs and going to the store to buy the right supplies, had we not taken time to light and keep the flame lit, no hot water would have been provided. Oh the power of a small, tiny flame in providing gallons and gallons of hot water.
Similarly people will do big things in an attempt to keep love alive. They will plan and hold huge, expensive weddings and elaborate honeymoons. They will go on big trips or at least an expensive dinner for their anniversary. And then in between the big, elaborate, and fancy, they will do very little to keep love alive.
Much like it doesn’t make sense to install a water heater and not keep the pilot light lit, it doesn’t make sense to do everything people do to get married, including changing names, addresses, adding kids and adding debt, to simply not keep the simple light of passion alive. Especially when that is the easy step.
I will be honest that I’m not the best at paying my gas bill. Although I’ve never had it shut off from lack of payment, it has been late a few times as I get busy doing other things and forget to pay my bill. Luckily, there’s a due date or I may not ever pay it at all.
Similar to me needing to take the time to pay my bill to keep the flame on, we all must take the time to do the small things to keep the flame of love alive. Each day before work I make the bed and hang the bath mat over the shower door. These very small acts of love help keep the flame lit in our relationship.
Each day my wife asks me how my daily run went. While her day would certainly go on without such information, her simply asking helps me know she cares and helps keep that little flame lit.
The great thing about keeping a little flame lit is it can be used to produce large amounts of heat. As one wisely said, “You can’t fan the flames of romance if you haven’t kept the pilot light lit.”
As couples do the small, daily things to help keep love alive, this allows them to fan the flames of romance and really heat things up in the relationship. Just like it would feel odd to go on a fancy trip or share a romantic dinner with a complete stranger, if you’re not doing the small things to keep love alive, it makes it really awkward to involve yourself in the more passionate and intimate parts of a couple relationship.
So this week, remember to do the little things to show you care. Open the door for each other. Make eye contact and smile. Say thank you. Say please. Hold their hand and remember to kiss them before you leave and when you get back. Send a text just to say I love you.
The little flame in my water heater has provided thousands of gallons of hot water since Carl and I lit it and because I pay the bill. Similarly, when you keep that little flame of caring lit in your relationship, you’ll be rewarded with thousands of hours of heat and enjoyment as you keep love alive.
Have a great time this week keepin’ the flame of romance lit.
For more tips on keeping your relationship strong visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health. He can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.
