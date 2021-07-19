KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Make that deposit

I love depositing big checks into my checking account. Although it may not happen very often, it sure is fun to take a big check to the bank or check your account and see that big deposit that’s been made. We’ve all had the experience and felt the excitement and joy that comes as a result.
Bank accounts don’t exist simply on big deposits, of course. In the bigger picture, most of us make multiple, smaller deposits throughout the month, hoping that by the end we have deposited more than we have spent. Thankfully most of our withdrawals are smaller, too, rather than large, overwhelming withdrawals that would soon leave us stressed and even bankrupt.
Last week my wife and I were able to make a big deposit in our relationship bank account. Much like a real bank account, the big deposits are fun and memorable. We built memories that will last a lifetime, and ones that certainly have increased our relationship satisfaction and joy.
It’s not that our relationship was going bankrupt before. We do little things throughout the month to make sure we are staying connected, enjoying time together, supporting each other, and making other frequent, yet small deposits in our relationship account.
We certainly have our share of withdrawals throughout the month, though, just like you do. Even in a good month when all goes well, life is still busy and demanding. There’s kids to care for, a house to keep clean, cars to maintain, money to make and other odds-and-ends that no one saw coming until the very moment. For us all, life has multiple small, but consistent, withdrawals.
Because of this, much like a real bank account, it’s nice to make the occasional big deposit to assure the account balance stays high. I’ve never been stressed that my bank account balance is too high, but I have certainly worried that it was too low and we may not have enough to cover all the bills.
Making a big deposit in my real bank account, and not spending it all, brings me a sense of relief and safety. It’s nice to know there’s a little extra in there should we need it for any reason. I simply sleep better and rest better knowing we have an emergency fund.
The same can be said for your relationship. I’ve never met a couple that complained that their relationship was too happy. We all have seen, however, and maybe even experienced, the devastating effects of a relationship bank account that is low, and sometimes, has even gone bankrupt.
So start to dream now, plan now, and even look forward to your next big deposit in your relationship account. Much like people get excited for, and even plan ahead for, their tax return, you can do the same for your relationship deposit.
Maybe it doesn’t make sense to leave next week and go out of town to have some one-on-one time together as a couple. But maybe that can be done next spring, or after the kids go to school, or even after you get your tax return.
The concert that my wife and I went to last week was cancelled last year due to COVID. While it was fun to finally go, it was also fun to look forward to it for a whole year. Anticipation, in and of itself, can be exciting.
Bank accounts can survive without major deposits. Little by little, day by day, penny by penny, small deposits can pay the bills. Yet is that really as fun as making a major deposit? As exciting as staring at a check that has a lot of zero’s on it? Or seeing that big deposit in your account when you check the balance?
So go enjoy your relationship account by making (or at least beginning to plan) that next big deposit. Those experiences are the ones that make lasting memories and fill you with fun and joy much more than little deposits ever will..
Then, go work on your real bank account, because sometimes those memories cost a pretty penny. Granted, a pretty penny well spent, but still a pretty penny that needs to be earned before it can be spent.
Have fun keepin’ love alive. It is a journey to be enjoyed.
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health. He can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.