KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Make that deposit

Because of this, much like a real bank account, it’s nice to make the occasional big deposit to assure the account balance stays high. I’ve never been stressed that my bank account balance is too high, but I have certainly worried that it was too low and we may not have enough to cover all the bills.

Making a big deposit in my real bank account, and not spending it all, brings me a sense of relief and safety. It’s nice to know there’s a little extra in there should we need it for any reason. I simply sleep better and rest better knowing we have an emergency fund.

The same can be said for your relationship. I’ve never met a couple that complained that their relationship was too happy. We all have seen, however, and maybe even experienced, the devastating effects of a relationship bank account that is low, and sometimes, has even gone bankrupt.

So start to dream now, plan now, and even look forward to your next big deposit in your relationship account. Much like people get excited for, and even plan ahead for, their tax return, you can do the same for your relationship deposit.

Maybe it doesn’t make sense to leave next week and go out of town to have some one-on-one time together as a couple. But maybe that can be done next spring, or after the kids go to school, or even after you get your tax return.