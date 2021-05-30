KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Make tomorrow a plus one

Most people like the weekend. A chance to relax, perhaps get things done, and enjoy a change of pace from the work week. Few seem to complain that the weekend is too long. Most would welcome an extra day I‘m sure.

Each year, we are lucky enough to have five, three-day weekends. This gives many the extra day that they long for.

In couple relationships, when people get an extra opportunity, we call it a plus one. Maybe you have a lunch meeting that gets canceled, for example. Use it wisely by surprising your partner with a lunch date and you just got a plus one.

Plus one’s are like extra icing on the cake or the fries at the bottom of your to-go bag; life goes on without them, but it sure is fun to get that extra bonus.

Plus one’s in a relationship are important. They help keep the excitement alive. They help keep boredom from sneaking in and killing the relationship. They show your partner you care enough to do a little extra.

The difficulty is that to be good at doing plus one’s, you must be paying attention. Don’t pay attention and it’s a missed opportunity.