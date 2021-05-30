KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Make tomorrow a plus one

Most people like the weekend. A chance to relax, perhaps get things done, and enjoy a change of pace from the work week. Few seem to complain that the weekend is too long. Most would welcome an extra day I‘m sure.
Each year, we are lucky enough to have five, three-day weekends. This gives many the extra day that they long for.
In couple relationships, when people get an extra opportunity, we call it a plus one. Maybe you have a lunch meeting that gets canceled, for example. Use it wisely by surprising your partner with a lunch date and you just got a plus one.
Plus one’s are like extra icing on the cake or the fries at the bottom of your to-go bag; life goes on without them, but it sure is fun to get that extra bonus.
Plus one’s in a relationship are important. They help keep the excitement alive. They help keep boredom from sneaking in and killing the relationship. They show your partner you care enough to do a little extra.
The difficulty is that to be good at doing plus one’s, you must be paying attention. Don’t pay attention and it’s a missed opportunity.
The good news is that plus one’s need not be big things to be powerful and memorable. I remember years ago when my wife left my favorite lemonade on my desk at work. When I got back from a meeting, there it was. A simple but powerful plus one.
Plus one’s are valuable because it’s that little extra thing your partner does to show you they care, that they know you, and that you’re worth taking time extra time for. Not an obligation by any means, a plus one is that sincere kiss upon returning home, or the note in the lunch box wishing you a good day. Maybe it’s a quick call to say I love you, or a “good luck” text just before an important meeting.
With tomorrow being an extra weekend day for many, a plus one opportunity awaits. But if you’re not mindful, you may miss the opportunity.
Here’s just a few ideas for tomorrow that just might be the perfect plus one: Let your partner sleep in, wash and vacuum their car, make them their favorite meal, go for a walk together while holding hands, buy each other the funniest greeting card you can find, go to the zoo, play a game, visit the monument, have a picnic, go on a lunch date, play catch, look at your wedding pictures, go people watching, share an ice cream cone, take a funny picture together, buy your partner their favorite magazine, or go on a bike ride.
After a long holiday weekend people at work with likely be asking “So what did you do this weekend?” Take advantage of this plus one opportunity and not only will you have a fun story to tell that will make others envious, but you’ll feel the joy that comes as you keep love alive.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health. He can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.