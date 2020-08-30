KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Need to change majors?

This week millions of college students will start back to school. By the time the semester is in full swing across our nation, nearly 20 million students will be attending.
With over 600 majors to choose from college can be a confusing endeavor. Studies show that up to 80 percent of freshmen haven’t chosen a major. Further, upwards of 50 percent or more will change majors and some students up to two and three times.
But changing majors can be a life saving shift in a person’s development. I, myself, switched a few times and am certain I ended up in a better career than what I started with.
When discussing majors I’m reminded of a quote about relationships that
colleague and friend Jan Johnson taught me: “Don’t major in minor battles”.
While I’m reminded of this topic each week as a therapist, I was also reminded of its importance tonight while my wife and I watched a romantic comedy about a couple getting ready to have their first child.
As most who are preparing for such a transition do, they had many worries. Many worries that led to many arguments. But the comedy part came in as I, myself, remember worrying about many of those same issues. And perhaps having an argument or two in the process.
The father, or course, was worrying about how to pay for the child. The mother about the health of the baby and about her own abilities to be a good mom.
But in my own life, four kids later, I’ve learned that somehow it all works out. And while I still worry about how to pay for it all, and my wife still worries about being a good enough mom, somehow the kids have made it this far and appear to be doing fairly well.
And while I can’t predict what will happen tomorrow, for a guy who doesn’t have a degree in accounting and a wife who doesn’t have a degree in child psychology, we appear to be doing a fairly good job.
Such an accomplishment causes me to look back and wonder what all the worry was about and perhaps wonder if I, myself, was choosing to major in a minor battle when I should have just kept my mouth shut.
Certainly there was a time or two I had concerns over our money. And while watching and following a budget certainly is a good idea, a slip up here or there, or even an overdraft charge or two, certainly didn’t end our world.
Each week I work with couples and often question them if they are choosing to major in minor battles. Amazingly, such hot topics as an exact bedtime for the kids, whether they should finish their whole meal or not, and who should be in charge of what chore really doesn’t seem to matter in the long run.
Even more serious topics, such as how strict or lenient to be with the kids (within reason), who should be in charge of the budget, how to spend the money, who should do the laundry and who should put the kids to bed often seem to work themselves out over time.
This doesn’t mean all differences should be ignored. The quote doesn’t say to not major in any battles, but just be sure not to major in minor battles.
And while it may not be easy to decide which battles should be major and which minor, if a person finds themselves arguing more often than not or notices that a specific topic often gets too heated, maybe it’s time to double check and see if perhaps a change in major is just what’s needed to keep love alive.
Just like changing majors for a college student will likely lead to a happier life, choosing to no longer major in minor battles in a marriage can also bring such happiness for the days ahead.
So as we all start the upcoming school year, those enrolled in college and those enrolled in marriage, and sometimes both, may we all be wise in choosing the right major. It’s a big help in the journey to keepin’ love alive.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice at Oregon Trail Mental Health and can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com