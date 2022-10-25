Keepin’ Love Alive: No masks this Halloween

While Halloween masks are still available, it seems their use is being discouraged more now than in the past. Schools, churches and parades are just a few of the “no-mask” enforcers that I’ve noticed.

While I’ve never seen an official policy on why masks are not allowed, I did find a few suggestions online to include:

(1) Masks allow you to hide your own personality and make you more secretive.

(2) With masks, you can hide your identity.

(3) It might scare someone.

While wearing a mask might be fun for one night a year, I can’t imagine anyone intending to wear it year round. Furthermore, I can’t imagine it would be very comfortable, or productive, to do so.

Yet in our own lives, and in our marriages, we often wear “masks.” And much like a Halloween mask, it‘s often not very comfortable, or productive, to do so.

When we consistently pretend we are something we’re not, or hide our true opinion and character, and feelings, we are wearing a “mask.” This mask makes us more secretive to our partner.

The reason we shouldn’t wear masks in our marriage is for the same reasons why they shouldn’t be worn on Halloween:

(1) It allows us to hide our own personality and make ourselves more secretive.

(2) We can hide our true identity.

(3) It might scare someone.

It’s likely that most of us will mask at least some of our personality toward the majority of people we know. In a marriage, however, we need to learn to drop this mask. This is the only way to find true joy and bonding in marriage.

Imagine if your partner literally wore a mask during your whole relationship. This mask, covering their face, would make it difficult to really know what your partner looked like.

It would make it impossible to fall in love with the physical face of your partner since you’d never seen it. While you could fall in love with the mask your partner had, you could not really fall in love with them.

When we mask our true character and personality, it makes it very difficult for our partners to fall in love with us. Further, we, ourselves, feel fake.

But a marriage must also be a place where it’s safe to drop your mask. If your partner reveals part of their true identity and you laugh or mock them, they likely will not drop their mask again.

Common things we tend to mask in our personalities, especially for men, are our more vulnerable feelings. Not wanting to appear weak or afraid, we would rather wear a mask of courage. However, this mask, especially when worn by both, can do more damage than good.

I remember a camping experience my wife and I had early in our relationship. We rented a small studio cabin on a lake. It was dark when we arrived and the only way to the cabin was by walking, not by car.

After checking in at the main lodge, we made our way down a dark path, eventually finding our cabin. While it had electricity, it didn’t have a phone, and we didn‘t own a cell phone.

It was hunting season and many hunters were in the area. It didn’t take long before my brain started to race and imagine a worst case scenario. I was pretty sure we were going to be murdered.

Why I started to fear this, I have no idea. But I knew there was no phone, and since we were surrounded by woods and a lake it was an easy get-away for our would-be killers.

Even worse, there was only one door into our tiny one room cabin, so we wouldn’t be able to escape. And since it was hunting season, people with guns wouldn’t look out of place at all. It clearly was the perfect murder scene.

But being the man, I put a mask on my fear and played tough. I remember trying to stay awake that night just in case. Now that I think about it, it was likely my fear, not my bravery, that kept me awake.

It wasn’t until years later, having survived the would-be murder scene, when my wife and I were talking about this trip and learned we were both afraid that night. She, too, was wearing her brave mask, not wanting to appear as a chicken and ruin the night.

But a funny thing happened years later after we had the courage to drop our masks; we laughed and bonded over the experience.

Neither of us found the other to be weak nor did we love the other less due to what was behind the mask. In fact, the similarity of our true character (that we were both chicken) actually seemed to bring us closer.

I still sometimes hesitate to drop my mask and show my wife my true character. But when I do, and I feel bonded and closer as a result, I realize why a “No mask” policy is the best marriage policy to have, not just for Halloween, but all year long.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.

For more information on couple relationships, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.