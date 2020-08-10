As our nation moves forward one of the common questions asked is “Will we have to wear masks?” It seems that no one is excited when the answer is “Yes”. Whether that’s returning to school, going to a store, or walking the city streets, no one seems to want to wear the masks that protect us.
And understandably so. I recently saw myself in a mirror while wearing the mask I often carry. I noticed that you couldn’t even see me smiling! Additionally, as many others note, it’s not the most comfortable thing, and it is a little hot this time of year, too. Although I am grateful for the protection it offers me (or so I think it offers me) I will be excited when it’s no longer required.
People often wear masks in relationships, too. For protection reasons we often feel we can not express who we really are. And while we may think it is uncomfortable to wear a mask in public for a few minutes, imagine wearing one in a relationship for years and years. Talk about uncomfortable and restricting!
Wearing a mask in a relationship prevents us from expressing true emotion. Much like one can not see me smile when I wear one, those who wear a mask in a relationship often hold back their true emotion.
Perhaps they are afraid of coming across as weak if they cry or overly excited if they express too much joy. Maybe we’re afraid we will be told to “calm down” or “chill out” if we express anger or frustration. Whatever it is, few people have the courage to reveal their true selves to others.
The problem with doing so is that it limits who we really can be and what we really can express. In the Disney movie Tangled there is a hilarious song worth looking up where a bunch of brutal thugs break into song, revealing what they really desire deep inside. Titled “I Have a Dream” one mean looking fella sings “But despite my evil look and my temper and my hook, I’ve always yearned to be a concert pianist.”
Few things in life feel as freeing as removing our mask. Whether that’s after visiting a store or when we’re home alone, it feels like we can breath and be free when we can express who we really are.
I hope never to be one who requires others to wear a mask in my presence. I hope others feel safe being as, and who, they are. Additionally, I hope to surround myself with those who will accept me for who I am, as I am. This surely is the definition of true love.
One common concern that I often hear in my office, and I heard multiple times this week, and even today, is that one spouse doesn’t ever feel good enough for the other. While the whole house may be clean, their spouse always seems to find the one dirty dish and complain about that rather than notice the rest. Or no matter how much money one makes, and no matter how much they provide, the other always seems unsatisfied and wants more. Not accepted as they are, and for the good they do, these spouses will soon be hiding who they really are: a good person who may not be perfect, but has a good heart and good intent and really is trying.
I’m sure we’ve all been criticized when we fell short, despite our best efforts. And instead of our good intent being noticed and thanked, our shortcoming is criticized and emphasized. Feeling rejected, we soon learn to put on a mask and pretend it didn’t hurt and we certainly don’t express who we really are around that person.
So let’s all be sure to love our spouse where they’re at. And for who they are. And unless we are sure they’re really out to get us, let’s give them some credit for their great efforts, even if they’re not perfect. Let’s love them for being them, as they are.
It really is, even if there is hope for change, the only way to motivate people to really want to become better people anyway. To motivate them with a carrot instead of a stick. To love them as they are and gently help them, with love and patience, do better tomorrow than today.
Masks are uncomfortable to wear. Never be the mean, demeaning person that requires others to wear one in your presence for their own safety and protection. And never be the person who puts up, and surrounds themselves, with those who require you to wear a mask too.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice at Oregon Trail Mental Health and can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com
