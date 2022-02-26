 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Not Today

I’ve had the privilege of writing these keepin’ love alive articles for the Star Herald for over 10 years now. In that time, I’ve had children born, parents pass away, graduations occur, and lived a relatively normal life, like many of you. What a privileged journey I’ve been blessed with.

Keepin’ Love Alive:

Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 308-635-2800 or visit online at www.panhandlecouples.com.

This week is my daughter’s wedding. As my first daughter to marry, I have the opportunity to give a dad’s speech. A speech many of you have given before, and surely did better than I will.

So, as her dad, and in her honor, and to celebrate this glorious event and opportunity, I will forgo my weekly article, and, instead, reflect, celebrate, and reminisce what a wonderful blessing she has been in my life, and try to pen such as I prepare for the most important speech I’ve ever given.

May I suggest that during this time of a short article, you, too, take a moment to slow down and reminisce about your many blessings. Come what may, we are a blessed people.

Have a great week.

