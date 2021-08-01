Keepin’ Love Alive: Not Tonight

Each Thursday night, for years, I’ve written this article for the Star Herald. Late at night, after everyone is in bed, it’s a great time to reflect on my week and pen a few thoughts I’ve been pondering about relationships.
This week, I went to the Wings over Warren airshow with my youngest son. We saw the Thunderbirds perform.
In complete awe we watched the coordination, teamwork and trust that was mastered to allow such an incredible performance happen. Without my prompt my son said “I’m not sure I know five people I trust enough to fly that close to me.”
I pondered how such a team was a great example of the skills needed for a happy relationship, and the amazing performance that can occur when a couple masters those skills. Surely, I could write an article about this.
I have also been without a cell phone for seven days. When mine suddenly died I went to the store to get a replacement, only to find out that apparently there is a cell phone shortage (along with everything else, right?) and mine needed to be ordered.
It finally arrived today. As I was activating it, I started to ponder if I really wanted to be connected to the world again 24/7. While it clearly has its conveniences, it certainly comes with a cost, and unmonitored, can cause more damage than good. Surely, I could write an article about this.
As Thursday night arrived I was ready to write, and needed to do so earlier than usual. But my family wanted to go on a walk. Being a family man that sounded important to them, so away we went. A good time was had by all, including finding five frogs along the way, which elicited a wide range of different emotions from different family members.
Upon returning home, my oldest daughter called. She is picking out her insurance and had all kinds of questions about deductibles, HSAs, and rollover accounts. Although I am clearly not an expert in those areas, I have learned a bit through trial and error (mostly error) and found it important to help her navigate this often confusing world. And so we talked.
When it comes down to it, at the time of this writing I am already past my chosen bedtime, and morning is quickly approaching and responsibilities that I need to be wide awake and ready for are getting closer.
So rather than write an article about airplanes, insurance, cell phones or priorities and how that relates to marriage, I simply remind us all that talk is cheap and actions matter most.
So rather than reading on how to have a better relationship today, or talking about what you’re going to do next week to keep love alive, or even planning that next romantic date, today is the day to simply go do.
Go on that walk. Do those dishes without being asked. Get out that scrapbook and revisit and laugh about the old days. Quit talking, thinking, planning, and saying what you’re going to do, and start doing. Today. Now. Do.
And for me, I’m going to bed.
Enjoy taking action today to keep love alive.
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 635-2800 or visit online at www.panhandlecouples.com