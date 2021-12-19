KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Of all the gifts

You and I have been around for a lot of Christmases. We have given, and received, many gifts. Most of those, of course, have been forgotten over time. Most of us can’t even remember what we got for our birthday this year, much less Christmas 2010.

Yet of all the Christmases, and all the gifts, one still stands out most in my mind: The 12 envelopes gift from my wife. Granted, some of you might already know of this gift, as I’ve written about it before, yet good things bear repeating.

In 2012, my wife presented me with 12 sealed envelopes. Each one, marked with a different month, contained a pre-planned date fitting for that time of year: winter included a date at the YMCA, summer had a date to the lake.

Perhaps one of the most memorable dates took place in July when we pitched a tent in the backyard, where we watched a movie and spent the night. While we certainly could have watched a movie inside and slept in our bed, the change of scenery and a bit of variety helped keep love alive. And we’re not even campers!