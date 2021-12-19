KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Of all the gifts

You and I have been around for a lot of Christmases. We have given, and received, many gifts. Most of those, of course, have been forgotten over time. Most of us can’t even remember what we got for our birthday this year, much less Christmas 2010.
Yet of all the Christmases, and all the gifts, one still stands out most in my mind: The 12 envelopes gift from my wife. Granted, some of you might already know of this gift, as I’ve written about it before, yet good things bear repeating.
In 2012, my wife presented me with 12 sealed envelopes. Each one, marked with a different month, contained a pre-planned date fitting for that time of year: winter included a date at the YMCA, summer had a date to the lake.
Perhaps one of the most memorable dates took place in July when we pitched a tent in the backyard, where we watched a movie and spent the night. While we certainly could have watched a movie inside and slept in our bed, the change of scenery and a bit of variety helped keep love alive. And we’re not even campers!
As a therapist I could certainly explain, in very technical terms, why these date certificates are such a powerful way to keep love alive. But just like most people don’t care how the mechanic fixes their car or why the aspirin takes the pain away, I won’t bore you with the details.
Personally, I liked knowing that no matter how busy the month got, a date was already planned. It became a beacon to look forward to during choppy times; like watching the clock slowly tick down until halftime when you can get a little rest and recoup.
And we never had the “Well, what should we do?” question that so often puts a damper on date night. Plus, since each month had a different activity, we never got bored with repetition (which really can become a problem).
I also felt like she really knew me. She was clever enough to pick activities that I would have planned for myself, but likely not taken the time or effort to do so.
Finally, I’m a big fan of things that don’t cost a lot of money. Not that I mind spending money, but I’m surprised how often the extra financial investment doesn’t pay back with a huge increase in enjoyment compared to the more basic and less costly option. So rather than handing over a bunch of cash, a simple date of stargazing in the park was all that was necessary to keep love alive.
This Christmas a lot of jewelry will be sold, a lot of chocolates will be purchased and a lot of gym memberships renewed. While each of these can be excellent in helping keep a relationship strong, most of them will be forgotten over time. Perhaps, instead, the greatest gift would be 12 small dates, personally crafted, simply wrapped in plain white envelopes.
As has been said, there is beauty in simplicity.
Wishing you, and yours, a beautiful, and simple, Christmas season full of life’s richest blessings..
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health. He can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.