Keepin' Love Alive: Oh be wise

I hope you had a wonderful Christmas and New Year. As we wrap up the festivities, put away the trees, and return to work, we are all left with the memories of Christmas 2020.
When it’s all said and done, really all we are ever left with are the memories. At the end of a meeting, the end of the day, or even the end of the year, memories are what go with us. People go away, events end, toys get old and are thrown away. Yet the memories remain.
Because we are in charge of what memories we form, this allows us a lot of power to determine our own happiness. And what we choose to remember will be based largely on what we choose to do.
Events are important in our lives because they create the bedrock of what we remember. Tough to remember the great trip to Disney World if you never actually go to Disney World. Or the fun date if you never actually went on it.
With an upcoming year of over 500 thousand minutes, there are a lot of opportunities to have fun times. And most importantly, to establish small, new habits that will add up to form great memories over time.
Yet the events are only part of the story. While they become important to give us something to remember, ultimately what we choose to remember is up to us.
Want to have depressing memories? Choose to remember only the bad of every event that happens to you.
Sure, you went to dinner with your spouse, but the food took a while to get there and your drinks were never refilled. And it costs more than you hoped for.
While these events may be frustrating, if you choose to keep positive, and remember to enjoy the time without the kids and the time to actually talk without being interrupted, happy memories can fill your mind for decades to come even if the food never even arrived..
If 2020 taught us anything, it taught us not to depend on society to provide us happiness. With movie theaters closed, DisneyLand closed, and even some of your favorite restaurants closed, society didn’t give you much to go on if you wanted happiness from fun events.
Yet you could still take advantage of the moment and choose to make, and remember, happy moments. A friend of mine thoroughly enjoyed being quarantined as he cleaned out his garage, finished some projects, and enjoyed extra time to spend with his wife. Instead of complaining, he kept positive, made good things happen, and now has happy memories to celebrate.
I wish you all the best in 2021. However, your memories of 2021 will be up to you more than up to society. And while that may be frustrating, it is also incredible that no one can steal your happiness except for you.
So with a brand new year ahead, be wise. Be sure to take advantage of the day, to make the best out of whatever is given to you, to make lemonade out of lemons and to choose to see the positive in everything you can.
Will there be sad moments? Absolutely. Will there be moments you wish would have never happened? Absolutely. Yet at the end of the day, and the end of the year, you get to choose how you respond to those events and how you will remember them..
So grab your partner and go make some good memories. And no matter what, be wise and choose to see the good with them, even if their hair isn’t perfect or they forget to open your door.
Now go make it a great 2021!
