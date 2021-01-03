Keepin' Love Alive: Oh be wise

Sure, you went to dinner with your spouse, but the food took a while to get there and your drinks were never refilled. And it costs more than you hoped for.

While these events may be frustrating, if you choose to keep positive, and remember to enjoy the time without the kids and the time to actually talk without being interrupted, happy memories can fill your mind for decades to come even if the food never even arrived..

If 2020 taught us anything, it taught us not to depend on society to provide us happiness. With movie theaters closed, DisneyLand closed, and even some of your favorite restaurants closed, society didn’t give you much to go on if you wanted happiness from fun events.

Yet you could still take advantage of the moment and choose to make, and remember, happy moments. A friend of mine thoroughly enjoyed being quarantined as he cleaned out his garage, finished some projects, and enjoyed extra time to spend with his wife. Instead of complaining, he kept positive, made good things happen, and now has happy memories to celebrate.

I wish you all the best in 2021. However, your memories of 2021 will be up to you more than up to society. And while that may be frustrating, it is also incredible that no one can steal your happiness except for you.