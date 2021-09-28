KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Our many traditions

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 3…

Congratulations to all who participated in this year’s Monument Marathon, and a hearty thank you to all who made it possible. In its 10th straight year, it is getting to be quite the Scotts Bluff County tradition.

Our area is blessed with many traditions that make Scottsbluff an enjoyable place to live. The Christmas parade, Old West Balloon Fest and Oregon Trail Days are among the many traditions people look forward to each year.

Traditions are an important part of life. They bring meaning, excitement, identity, and consistency to our lives. Standing for the national anthem before each sporting event, for example, is a great tradition of meaning and emotion.

Family traditions during the holidays and those that happen year round are also important. One of our favorite Thanksgiving traditions is staying in our pajamas all day.

Spending time as a couple discussing your childhood traditions can bring back great memories, laughs, and smiles. Establishing your own traditions as a couple is even more important.

In the past four decades research has conducted five long-term studies in which they’ve attempted to answer the question: Why do some marriages succeed and some marriages fail? One of the consistent habits found across happy couples was that they had traditions.