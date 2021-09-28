KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Our many traditions

Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 3…
Congratulations to all who participated in this year’s Monument Marathon, and a hearty thank you to all who made it possible. In its 10th straight year, it is getting to be quite the Scotts Bluff County tradition.
Our area is blessed with many traditions that make Scottsbluff an enjoyable place to live. The Christmas parade, Old West Balloon Fest and Oregon Trail Days are among the many traditions people look forward to each year.
Traditions are an important part of life. They bring meaning, excitement, identity, and consistency to our lives. Standing for the national anthem before each sporting event, for example, is a great tradition of meaning and emotion.
Family traditions during the holidays and those that happen year round are also important. One of our favorite Thanksgiving traditions is staying in our pajamas all day.
Spending time as a couple discussing your childhood traditions can bring back great memories, laughs, and smiles. Establishing your own traditions as a couple is even more important.
In the past four decades research has conducted five long-term studies in which they’ve attempted to answer the question: Why do some marriages succeed and some marriages fail? One of the consistent habits found across happy couples was that they had traditions.
Traditions are important because they allow a couple to have a one-of-a-kind relationship they don‘t get anywhere else. It also gives them something enjoyable to look forward to on a consistent basis.
Making dinner together, catching up on the day’s events while laying in bed, or starting each day off with a cup of coffee together are great traditions. My wife and I enjoy ending our day by cuddling on the couch while watching a favorite TV show.
One problem with traditions is we often think they have to be big and happen on holidays. Going out to a fancy dinner on our anniversary or writing each other a love note each Valentine’s Day, for example.
Yet many traditions should be small and happen often. Holding hands while walking in the store, sharing lunch every Tuesday, or going for a walk after dinner are great traditions that help anchor a couples relationship and should happen often.
There are literally thousands of possible small traditions couples can have each day to keep love alive. Even doing the dishes together while catching up on life, for example, can be a small but meaningful tradition that can help keep a relationship strong.
Most of us have small traditions that we enjoy and miss when they don’t happen. Perhaps having dinner together, going for a walk every Sunday afternoon, or attending local sporting events together are small but enjoyable connections.
Author Mignon McLaughlin stated that a successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person. Daily traditions of connection help us do just that.
So don’t wait for the upcoming holidays to enjoy the blessings of big traditions, start with the small ones today. Then just like every person who completed yesterday’s race, step by step, little by little, those small traditions will lead to great accomplishments over time.
And thanks to many of you who make reading this column a weekly tradition; I hope it’s a small tradition that helps you keep your love alive.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
For more information on couple relationships, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 635-2800 or visit online at www.panhandlecouples.com