KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Overdrafted?

Annually U.S. banks collect about nine billion dollars in overdraft fees. Due to some poor bookkeeping and times of cash shortage, I have contributed my fair share to that astronomical amount over time.
In 2020, however, that staggeringly high number jumped even higher, to a record 12.4 billion dollars. This increase was credited to the Covid pandemic when people lost jobs and had a harder time keeping their account positive. Whatever the case, with the average overdraft fee being 25 dollars, it’s not a cheap experience to have.
One easy way to view couple relationships is like a bank account too. Every positive action is like a deposit, and every negative action like a withdrawal.
Happy couples maintain at least five deposits to every one withdraw to help keep love alive. The happiest, however, maintain closer to twenty deposits to every withdrawal.
Imagine how much money you would have in the bank if over ten or twenty years you averaged twenty deposits to every withdrawal. Imagine how poor you would be, however, if over the same time period you made few deposits and many withdrawals.
Just like bank accounts, relationships have overdraft fees, too. And if you get busy and neglect your relationship by not going on dates or maintaining your friendship, or make a mistake that causes a big emotional withdrawal like saying mean words or unkind actions, no matter your intent, you’re likely to pay an emotional overdraft fee.
While a little mercy from your spouse can help, if you overdraft your relationship too often or in a major way, a simple “sorry” from you is probably not going to erase all of the fee that must be paid. Instead, it’s going to take time and work.
I see this scenario in my office every week. One spouse has made a major withdrawal from the relationship by making a mistake and the other one is hurt.
The offending spouse, by this time, has often admitted their error. They have said sorry and they are ready to move on.
The offending spouse is often upset if they are not quickly forgiven. If their partner brings up the error again, the offender may say “I’ve already apologized for that, you need to learn to forgive and move on.”
In banking terms, the offender has made a major withdrawal, and they have earned an overdraft fee because of their behavior. Instead of it being $35, however, the fee is a hurt and upset partner.
And while the “sorry” and recent change in behavior is appreciated, it is not enough of a deposit, by itself, to bring the relationship account to a positive balance yet.
Let’s say I make a big withdrawal from my checking account and it goes under $500 plus an overdraft fee. I go to the bank, say sorry, and deposit $10. Because I’m apologetic they take mercy on me and waive the overdraft fee. Nonetheless, my account is still in the negative.
If I keep up the daily deposits of $10, or somehow find more money to deposit, eventually my account will be in the positive again. But it will take time and it will take consistency on my part.
When people make mistakes in their relationship, even if the other partner does their best to “waive the overdraft fee” by trying to forgive, it will still take time and effort to get things back on track again.
Even if the offending spouse has changed their behavior, I often hear the other partner say “Yeah, but I don’t think it will last.” This is an indication that the relationship balance is still in the negative and the offending spouse best keep making deposits to show the sincerity of change. Time will tell if they do it or not.
Rather than run the risk of overdraft fees in your relationship, it’s easier to keep a close eye on your balance and make deposits often. Going on dates, texting just to say hi, and talking about life at the end of the day are all great ways to make deposits.
Most people don’t purposely overdraft their checkbook or relationship accounts. After all, who likes to pay an overdraft fee in either case? But no matter the intent, even if it was simple neglect, overdraft fees are still associated with overdrafted accounts.
I have an overdraft notice on my checking account. If I ever get careless and spend more than I deposit, I get a text. This has saved me more than one time by allowing me to make a deposit before the day is done. If I take quick action and do so, I can avoid the pesty and expensive overdraft fees. I sure am thankful for those texts.
Relationships, too, have indicators that your account is overdrafted. Such things as a general irritability in the relationship or towards your spouse, or feelings of being distant, unconnected, or living “parallel lives” or a feeling of hopelessness. A lack of desire to connect with your spouse or a feeling that you’re just not friends anymore.
If couples pay attention to these warnings of overdrafts and make deposits, they likely can save the relationship and minimize any overdraft fees. If they neglect these warnings too long, just like in a checking account, bad things will likely follow.
So if your relationship is letting you know you’re overdrafted, take action now. Go on a date. Spend time together. Rekindle the friendship. Just like making a deposit at the bank, making a deposit in your relationship can help you feel great and get your account on the positive again.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
