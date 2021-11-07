KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Overdrafted?

If I keep up the daily deposits of $10, or somehow find more money to deposit, eventually my account will be in the positive again. But it will take time and it will take consistency on my part.

When people make mistakes in their relationship, even if the other partner does their best to “waive the overdraft fee” by trying to forgive, it will still take time and effort to get things back on track again.

Even if the offending spouse has changed their behavior, I often hear the other partner say “Yeah, but I don’t think it will last.” This is an indication that the relationship balance is still in the negative and the offending spouse best keep making deposits to show the sincerity of change. Time will tell if they do it or not.

Rather than run the risk of overdraft fees in your relationship, it’s easier to keep a close eye on your balance and make deposits often. Going on dates, texting just to say hi, and talking about life at the end of the day are all great ways to make deposits.

Most people don’t purposely overdraft their checkbook or relationship accounts. After all, who likes to pay an overdraft fee in either case? But no matter the intent, even if it was simple neglect, overdraft fees are still associated with overdrafted accounts.