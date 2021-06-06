KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Price vs. Value

If one really values their relationship, then they will be sure to pay the price it takes to keep it alive. Be it time or money, or both, this investment will certainly pay off in the journey of keeping love alive and return the value of a happy relationship.

However, should one be distracted and instead invest elsewhere, there is a likely chance that their relationship will falter. Much like eating empty calories, one might become full elsewhere but never really satisfied.

With summer upon us we have one of the greatest resources provided to us 24 hours a day: time. How we invest this time will clearly determine if we have a valuable summer or not. And by the end of summer, we will have spent all the time given us, one way or another. May we all find that we spent wisely and were rewarded with great value in our experiences this summer.

To make the investment of time more likely to be valuable, one would be wise to do some planning. As one wise author noted, “If we don’t do something today, we will be left with a lot of empty yesterdays.”

I have been accused before of being cheap. Honestly, I have been offended by such accusations, as I have never considered myself to be cheap, but I do expect, and seek, good value for my investments, be it time, money, or other resources available to me.