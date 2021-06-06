KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Price vs. Value

This week I had an interesting discussion with a client on the difference between price and value. Price, overall, becomes what one is willing to pay for something, while value becomes the worth of something, regardless of price paid.
For example, one may pay an expensive price for a meal, only to find out later that it really wasn’t worth it. On the other hand, one might invest only time, and no money at all, to go for a walk with their spouse and find that the value of that time spent together was well worth the cost.
As our world continues to grow in complexity and competitiveness for our resources, including both time and money, one must be wise where they invest as it becomes ever easier and easier to pay a high price and yet get very little value back.
One may spend quite a bit of time on social media, for example, or binge watching TV, only to feel unfulfilled at the end of the experience. Done again and again, one will find their large investment has returned very little value.
On the other hand, should we invest in those things that are of good value, regardless of price, one will be left with a rich and fulfilling life. I know I have, as you have, spent a lot of money on vacations and yet value, beyond compare, the wonderful memories and experiences had. A high price was paid, but it was well worth it for the value gained.
If one really values their relationship, then they will be sure to pay the price it takes to keep it alive. Be it time or money, or both, this investment will certainly pay off in the journey of keeping love alive and return the value of a happy relationship.
However, should one be distracted and instead invest elsewhere, there is a likely chance that their relationship will falter. Much like eating empty calories, one might become full elsewhere but never really satisfied.
With summer upon us we have one of the greatest resources provided to us 24 hours a day: time. How we invest this time will clearly determine if we have a valuable summer or not. And by the end of summer, we will have spent all the time given us, one way or another. May we all find that we spent wisely and were rewarded with great value in our experiences this summer.
To make the investment of time more likely to be valuable, one would be wise to do some planning. As one wise author noted, “If we don’t do something today, we will be left with a lot of empty yesterdays.”
I have been accused before of being cheap. Honestly, I have been offended by such accusations, as I have never considered myself to be cheap, but I do expect, and seek, good value for my investments, be it time, money, or other resources available to me.
And I believe that being frugal has allowed me to spend these resources on things of great value, be that reading a book with my kids or deep sea fishing in the ocean on a private boat with my family. Value has resulted by being wise with my investments, even if their price is high.
In life, we will all be given many resources to invest, including time, money, health, talents and skills. Should we choose to invest these resources properly, we will be rewarded with great value, and when we are out of resources and life ends, we will rest knowing we lived a valuable life and leave a legacy behind well worth the price.
So be wise in how you invest this summer, assuring that the price you pay is well worth the value gained. Even if that means you have to switch how you invest your resources, better do that now before your time is gone and you have paid a high price for very little value.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health. He can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.