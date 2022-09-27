Keepin’ Love Alive: Quit giving 110%

During a recent trip out to our local racetrack, I was reminded of a conversation I had quite some time ago with a friend who was having marriage problems. Along with being a good friend, he’s also really good at auto racing.

As a couples therapist I was able to share a few ideas with him, and he quickly applied them with full intent of getting his marriage back on track. However, despite his best efforts, he was not seeing the results he hoped for.

Becoming quite worried, he would review again and again where he might be making mistakes that were preventing him from getting the progress he so desperately desired. Over time he seemed to get more frustrated as he continued to fine-tune his efforts yet repeatedly noticed less-than-desired results.

After a few more conversations with him, I became convinced that he indeed was doing all he could. Nonetheless, he remained confident that there still must be some magic word or phrase, or perhaps a magic apology or behavior, that he had not yet performed that would make everything all better.

It was then I realized that the advice of giving 110 percent in your relationship may not always be helpful. To emphasize the point, my friend and I discussed his dilemma in terms of auto racing. Since that time I’ve shared the lesson with many other people in hopes it would help (with his permission, of course) and I share such with you today.

I asked him if winning a race was 100 percent up to him or not. He stated that it was not. Upon contemplation, he decided that winning was about 85 percent him, and 15 percent factors outside of his control.

He mentioned that even if he did everything right, those factors that remained outside of his control, such as the weather, the pit crew, and actions of other drivers, could land him in last place or even knock him completely out of the race.

This didn’t mean he should show up each week and give less than his full effort, but it did mean that he could not hold himself completely responsible for the outcome of the race. He could only hold himself responsible for his part.

Welcome to marriage. Despite our best efforts, we must realize that we cannot be held completely responsible for the outcome of our relationship. This doesn’t mean we continually underperform ourselves, but despite our best efforts, there are factors outside of our control, such as how our partner behaves, that we cannot be held responsible for.

Granted, our behaviors certainly can (and likely do) influence our partners, but when push comes to shove, each of us are responsible for our own actions, despite what our partners may or may not do. This means that despite our best efforts, for good and for bad, how our partners behave will ultimately be up to them.

A few years ago I attended a certification training in Dallas held by the best couples researchers in the field. We were learning some activities to help couples improve their relationship. Before continuing, the presenter told us, “I always tell couples that there’s a way to sabotage every activity we’re going to talk about.”

For example, when one partner comes home and asks the other how their day was, it appears that activity may help them keep their love alive. However, if the other partner wants to sabotage their effort, a simple defensive comment such as “What do you care?” will certainly do the job.

If one partner shows up with a surprise lunch for the other, the activity can quickly be sabotaged by a comment such as “I really don’t have time for this. I wish you’d quit doing these kind of stupid things.”

My friend admitted that if he ever lost a race because he didn’t give his 85 percent he felt pretty bad. However, if he could drive home knowing that no matter what the outcome of the race was, he gave his full effort, he could drive home in peace.

Despite my friend’s great efforts, he eventually divorced. It was not an easy decision nor one he is especially proud of. Nonetheless, he does take comfort in knowing that he did all he could to try to save a sinking ship.

My friend continues to be successful in auto racing as he focuses on his 85 percent, but he still doesn’t win every race. And although we may not all be blissfully happy each day of marriage, as we focus on our 85 percent we at least know we can rest well at the end of the day knowing we did our part.

For more ideas on keepin’ love alive visit www.panhandlecouples.com.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.