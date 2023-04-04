After doing couples therapy for nearly 20 years, I’m not surprised by much anymore. But this week I had an experience I won’t forget, and it wasn’t even in my office.

I have a friend who was in the hospital after having surgery. The other night, along with my son, we went to visit.

Soon after our arrival, his wife arrived to visit him too. She had been home tending to the children most of the day and could now come visit thanks to the older children being home to help.

Looking tired, she entered with a rather large bag containing a portable DVD player, many movies, and even a bag of candy. Shortly thereafter, we learned it was their 31st anniversary, and she had come up so they could celebrate together.

My son and I didn’t stay much longer. After all, we didn’t want to interrupt the anniversary celebration. What happened after we left, I am not exactly sure, but I bet it was awesome.

I imagine they watched a movie together. Sat close. Held hands. Maybe she even rested her head on his shoulder. And I’m sure they both had their hand in the candy bag as they watched a movie together on a little portable DVD player in an otherwise quiet hospital room late at night.

I’ve thought a few times about how that couple made celebrating their anniversary a priority. Of all the times to have an excuse not to celebrate that night, they had many.

He clearly needed his rest. She was tired from a long day. It was after visiting hours. The kids were home alone. The hospital surely doesn’t rank as the top place to celebrate your love. Wouldn’t they have been justified putting off the celebration until another day?

Yet there they were, making it a priority. And that’s probably why, in a world where so many divorce, this couple is joyously celebrating 31 great years together.

It reminded me once again about the importance of priorities and the often inadequate excuses we all use to justify why we can’t do something.

“I’m too tired,” “We don’t have enough money,” “I don’t have the time” and “Not right now, I’m busy” are all convenient excuses to cover up the real fact that whatever we’re not going to do is simply not important enough for us to do.

I’m sure if the house caught on fire the I’m-too-tired person would quickly find enough energy to escape the scene. And the I‘m-too-poor person, should life-saving medicine be needed, could surely find a way to get the money.

At the end of the day, life is what we make it. As an often referenced quote on my wall says, “Life is 10 percent what happens to you, and 90 percent how you respond to it.”

I’m certainly not saying that life always deals us easy choices. Sometimes we may feel too tired, or too poor, or too busy. But when push comes to shove, it is us, not our circumstances, that dictate the person we become, the direction we pursue, and the marriage we have.

Marriages fail because people fail. This isn’t to say that one person can save a marriage on their own, nor should they take sole responsibility if a marriage fails.

No matter how good a spouse you may be, your partner can still become alcoholic. Or still become an absent spouse, spending more time out with friends than with the family.

But if a marriage fails, it’s because at least one of the two partners didn’t do what they needed to do to make things work. They didn’t make keepin’ love alive a priority.

This doesn’t mean that marriage comes easily. A husband recently said to me, “Marriage takes work, and we stopped working” and another commented, “To stay on track, you have to work at it, and we worked on a lot of things over the years, but staying on track wasn’t one of them.”

Each week, couples come into my office in hopes of learning new skills and making new priorities so they can get love back on track. And each week, right before my eyes, I see such miracles happen.

Not because the situation was easy. Not because they won a year’s worth of free therapy. And certainly not because they couldn’t find anything else to do.

But simply because they made it a priority. One wife recently said, “We married until death do us part, and I figure at this rate, it won’t be too much longer.”

So as you go forth this week, take charge. Choose wisely. Make life happen. Quit the excuses.

It was the famous English poet William Ernest Henley, who after getting his foot amputated, stated, “It matters not how strait the gate, How charged with punishments the scroll, I am the master of my fate: I am the captain of my soul.”

Great marriages happen because great people, not circumstances, make them happen. This week, be great at keepin love alive and quit with the excuses

For more tips on keepin’ love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com. Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.