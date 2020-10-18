Keepin’ Love Alive: Remember to K.I.S.S.

From the big meeting that’s coming up to hopes about next weekend, happy couples are often found “small chatting” about the little events of life. Turns out this “small chat” is not small at all in its importance of keeping the friendship strong.

“I” stands for invest. While I’m not a stock market pro, I understand that if you invest little you get little back. This is a lesson not only for the stock market, but for relationships, too.

I’m often saddened at the number of relationships I work with that simply die of neglect over time. There was no intent to “fall out of love” and certainly no malicious objective, but simply the neglect of the relationship over time that led to loneliness and distance.

By actively planning, happy couples make sure they invest in their relationship to keep it strong. Whether that’s planning their next trip together, planning dinner tonight, or planning for this weekend, they make sure to schedule time to keep love alive.

I’m reminded of a meeting where Stephen Covey, international executive and author, was presenting. He talked at length with the group about the necessity of good planning to help keep their business successful, to which they all agreed, of course.